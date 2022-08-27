Raiders end preseason 4-0 with win over Patriots
The Raiders concluded their first preseason under Josh McDaniels with a 23-6 win over the New England Patriots on Friday.
In doing so, they went 4-0 over their exhibition schedule and will now turn their attention to making their final cuts to get down to their 53-man roster and preparing for their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sep. 11.
Rookie running backs Zamir White and Brittain Brown both had touchdown runs and Daniel Carlson added three field goals.
