Raiders end preseason 4-0 with win over Patriots

The Raiders concluded their first preseason under Josh McDaniels with a 23-6 win over the New England Patriots on Friday.

Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) makes a catch during the first half of their NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jesse Guerrero, center, with his son Jacob, 6, of Sunnyvale, Calif., cheer after a Raiders score against the New England Patriots during the first half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) congratulates place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on another score during the first half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) makes a catch as New England Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) looks on during the first half of their NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, left, and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shake hands on the field before an NFL game between their teams at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) runs the ball out of bounds under pressure from New England Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson (30) during the first half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders alumni Jim Plunkett, left, and Fred Biletnikoff, are honored with other retired players during halftime of a NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) forces a fumble against New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (5) during the first half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans each receive a ceremonial towel on their seats in honor of player alumni before the first half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (1) complains about a penalty and failed touchdown over the Raiders during the first half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) is tackled by New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips (21) after a catch during the first half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive ends Chandler Jones (55) and Maxx Crosby (98) pose before an NFL game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) forces New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) out of bounds during the first half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders owner Mark Davis, left, and head coach Josh McDaniels share moment before an NFL game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is unhappy with a player on the sidelines versus the Patriots during the first half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) throws a ball under pressure from New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) during the first half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans cheer during the first half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Young fans and possibly family members of Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) fans wear t-shirts with his name on it versus the Patriots during the first half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a catch under pressure from New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the first half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders doughnuts can be purchased at Pinkbox along the concourse before the first half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) calls a play versus the Patriots during the first half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders alumni are honored during halftime of a NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders alumni are honored during halftime of a NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans cheer on their team versus the Patriots during the first half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans look on as smoke rises for players entering the field before the first half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans stop for photos as others stream by outside the entrance before the first half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In doing so, they went 4-0 over their exhibition schedule and will now turn their attention to making their final cuts to get down to their 53-man roster and preparing for their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sep. 11.

Rookie running backs Zamir White and Brittain Brown both had touchdown runs and Daniel Carlson added three field goals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

