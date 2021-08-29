107°F
Raiders end preseason with lopsided loss to 49ers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2021 - 3:57 pm
 
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during ...
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Las Vegas Raiders' Dillon Stoner (16) runs against San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Mitchell an NFL ...
Las Vegas Raiders' Dillon Stoner (16) runs against San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Mitchell an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during ...
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches during the first half of an NFL preseason footb ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during ...
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, center, celebrates with teammates after scorin ...
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, top, tackles Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex ...
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, top, tackles Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first h ...
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raider ...
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman, top, passes while pressured by San Francisco 49e ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman, top, passes while pressured by San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Samson Ebukam (56) and defensive end Arik Armstead (91) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon (28) runs against Las Vegas Raiders free safety Ka ...
San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon (28) runs against Las Vegas Raiders free safety Karl Joseph (43) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Ge ...
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green, top, cornerback Amik Robertson, bottom, and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half ...
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) runs against San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa ...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) runs against San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks on the sideline during the first half of an ...
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd (14) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during the ...
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd (14) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) scrambles from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end G ...
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) scrambles from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas, left, runs against San Francisco 49ers defensive bac ...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas, left, runs against San Francisco 49ers defensive back Marcell Harris during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Zach Kerr (92) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Em ...
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Zach Kerr (92) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Las Vegas Raiders' B.J. Emmons, middle, is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive linemen Dar ...
Las Vegas Raiders' B.J. Emmons, middle, is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive linemen Darrion Daniels, left, and Jordan Willis during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) hands off to running back Trey Ragas (36) dur ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) hands off to running back Trey Ragas (36) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks on during the second half of an NFL preseason foo ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks on during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
San Francisco 49ers running back JaMycal Hasty, left, runs for a touchdown against the Las Vega ...
San Francisco 49ers running back JaMycal Hasty, left, runs for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) runs against San Francisco 49ers' Alexander My ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) runs against San Francisco 49ers' Alexander Myres during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) runs out of bounds against the Las Vegas Raiders ...
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) runs out of bounds against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Raiders ended their preseason by losing 34-10 to former Bay Area rival San Francisco on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman played the entire game against the 49ers. He completed 18 of 29 passes for 175 yards, with a touchdown and interception.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

