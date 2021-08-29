Raiders end preseason with lopsided loss to 49ers
The Raiders returned to the Bay Area on Sunday, but were routed by the San Francisco 49ers to close out the preseason.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Raiders ended their preseason by losing 34-10 to former Bay Area rival San Francisco on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.
Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman played the entire game against the 49ers. He completed 18 of 29 passes for 175 yards, with a touchdown and interception.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Key dates
Tuesday — Rosters must be reduced to 53 players by 1 p.m. PDT.
Sept. 9 — Season opener, Cowboys at Buccaneers, 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3.
Sept. 13 — “Monday Night Football,” Ravens at Raiders, 5:15 p.m., ESPN, KTNV-TV (13).