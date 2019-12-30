Raiders end season with loss to Broncos

As things would have it, no matter what the Raiders did on Sunday would have changed their playoff fate. Victories by the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars made sure of that.

Oakland Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) tries to cross into the end zone for a score as Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) and outside linebacker Von Miller (58) tackle him during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the football during warm up drills before an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders fans wave their flag prior to an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) catches a ball during a warmup drill before an NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

An Oakland Raiders fan prior to an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) catches a ball before an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders free safety Curtis Riley (35) tackles Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (17) as free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) closes in during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders free safety Curtis Riley (35) tackles Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders free safety Curtis Riley (35) tackles Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) Oakland Raiders defenders Benson Mayowa (91) and Will Compton (51) look on as Denver Broncos offensive guard Austin Schlottmann (71) runs nearby during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos defensive back Trey Marshall (36) runs after recovering a fumble by Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88), not pictured, during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) makes a catch as Denver Broncos defenders Trey Marshall (36) and Josey Jewell (47) close in during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos defensive back Trey Marshall (36) recovers a fumble made by Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88), not pictured, with Denver Broncos inside linebacker Josey Jewell (47) on him during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos defensive back Trey Marshall (36) recovers a fumble made by Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88), not pictured, with Denver Broncos inside linebacker Josey Jewell (47) and free safety Justin Simmons (31) look on as Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) tries to close in during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) looks for open field to run as quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks on, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) sets up for a block and Denver Broncos linebacker A.J. Johnson (45) is near during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches a replay of a touchdown scored by wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) that was later reversed by officials during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Walker (57) recovers a fumble made by Oakland Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45), not pictured, as Denver Broncos defensive end Jonathan Harris (92) celebrates during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden reacts to referees upholding a fumble call on a play by fullback Alec Ingold (45), not pictured, during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden reacts to referees upholding a fumble call on a play by fullback Alec Ingold (45), not pictured, during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the football as offensive tackle Denzelle Good (71) blocks Denver Broncos defensive end Jonathan Harris (92) during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws the football as Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) closes in during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs with the football as Oakland Raiders offensive linemen Gabe Jackson (66), David Sharpe (72), and Rodney Hudson (61) block for him during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) leaps for more yards as Denver Broncos linebacker A.J. Johnson (45) tackles him during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws the football as Oakland Raiders defensive end Benson Mayowa (91) pressure him during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) is tackled by Denver Broncos inside linebacker Todd Davis (51) and linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (97) during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos fullback Andrew Beck (83) celebrates his touchdown score with tight end Troy Fumagalli (84), offensive tackle Jake Rodgers (69) and tight end Jeff Heuerman (82) during the first half of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) runs with the football as Denver Broncos linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (97) closes in during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

DENVER — The inability of Derek Carr to put his stamp on Sunday’s game and the Raiders’ frustrating habit of committing far too many penalties led to a 16-15 loss to the Broncos.

Carr completed 29-of-46 passes for 391 yards, but was able to direct just one touchdown drive despite six trips to the red zone. And when the Raiders needed to convert a two-point conversion to win the game with seven seconds remaining, Carr’s pass attempt was knocked down at the line of scrimmage.

The Raiders. who finished 7-9, managed just three field goals and committed nine penalties for 92 yards.

