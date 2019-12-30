Raiders end season with loss to Broncos
As things would have it, no matter what the Raiders did on Sunday would have changed their playoff fate. Victories by the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars made sure of that.
DENVER — The inability of Derek Carr to put his stamp on Sunday’s game and the Raiders’ frustrating habit of committing far too many penalties led to a 16-15 loss to the Broncos.
Carr completed 29-of-46 passes for 391 yards, but was able to direct just one touchdown drive despite six trips to the red zone. And when the Raiders needed to convert a two-point conversion to win the game with seven seconds remaining, Carr’s pass attempt was knocked down at the line of scrimmage.
The Raiders. who finished 7-9, managed just three field goals and committed nine penalties for 92 yards.
