3 takeaways: Win, win for Raiders in season finale — PHOTOS

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field following the team’s victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll greets Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid following their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders fans celebrate their team’s victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders linebacker Jamal Adams (33) celebrates the team’s victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (8) makes the game-winning kick against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Zamir White (3) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) comes up short on a reception under pressure from Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiderettes perform during the second half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (17) gets sacked by Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. (32) deflects a pass intednded to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) during the first half of their regular-season finale at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs in their regular-season finale at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass intended to Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the first half of an NFL regular-season finale at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) is taken down by Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) during the first half of an NFL regular-season finale at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) looks to stop Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Tyler Lockett (17) comes up short on the reception under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kristian Fulton (8) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) makes the stop during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) dives for the ball after a fumble by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun, out of frame, during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) forces a fumble on a sack against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs the ball under pressure from Raiders safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. (32) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) gets forced out of bounds by Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kristian Fulton (8) breaks up a pass intended for Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) gets upturned on a run against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) tries to avoid a sack from Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) goes for the tackle during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (17) looks to pass the ball as Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) goes in for the sack during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiders got the best of both worlds Sunday, defeating the Chiefs 14-12 in the season finale at Allegiant Stadium and still keeping the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

Daniel Carlson kicked a 60-yard field goal with eight seconds left for the winning points.

The Raiders (3-14) knew before kickoff that they would have the No. 1 pick no matter the outcome of Sunday’s game after the Giants defeated the Cowboys in a morning game.

Carlson kicked three other field goals for the Raiders, and defensive end Tyree Wilson tackled Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele in the end zone for a safety.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Fate sealed before kickoff

The Giants’ win locked the Raiders into the No. 1 pick for only the third time in franchise history and the second as members of the NFL.

The sigh of relief inside Allegiant Stadium was palpable, as Raiders fans could not stomach going through such a miserable season and not getting the first pick in the draft.

It made for a far more carefree finale for the organization, which can now turn its focus to the draft and potentially adding Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is expected to turn pro after the College Football Playoffs.

2. Pass rush showed up

Granted, Patrick Mahomes wasn’t on the field for the Chiefs, so the eight sacks the Raiders came up with on quarterbacks Chris Oladokun and Buechele come with an asterisk.

On the other hand, defensive end Maxx Crosby didn’t play for the Raiders, so things balanced out a bit.

Wilson played the best games of his career with two sacks, five tackles, two forced fumbles and the safety.

Tyree Wilson gets home for the SAFETY! KCvsLV on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/xiP8EBh1Al — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2026

Rookie defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway, who has flashed over the last part of the season, recorded a career-high two sacks to go with three quarterback hits. Charles Snowden added two sacks.

3. First action for third-year QB

It has been a trying season for Aidan O’Connell, who suffered a broken wrist in the Raiders’ preseason finale and was inactive since coming off the injured list in Week 12.

He finally got a chance to play Sunday and completed 10 of 22 passes for 102 yards while leading the Raiders on the game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders are expected to move on from Geno Smith, and with Kenny Pickett in the final year of his contract, O’Connell is likely to be the only quarterback under contract. That could position him to be the bridge quarterback to whoever they draft.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

