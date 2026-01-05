3 takeaways: Win, win for Raiders in season finale — PHOTOS
The Raiders got the best of both worlds Sunday, defeating the Chiefs 14-12 in the season finale at Allegiant Stadium and still keeping the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.
Daniel Carlson kicked a 60-yard field goal with eight seconds left for the winning points.
The Raiders (3-14) knew before kickoff that they would have the No. 1 pick no matter the outcome of Sunday’s game after the Giants defeated the Cowboys in a morning game.
Carlson kicked three other field goals for the Raiders, and defensive end Tyree Wilson tackled Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele in the end zone for a safety.
Here are three takeaways from the win:
1. Fate sealed before kickoff
The Giants’ win locked the Raiders into the No. 1 pick for only the third time in franchise history and the second as members of the NFL.
The sigh of relief inside Allegiant Stadium was palpable, as Raiders fans could not stomach going through such a miserable season and not getting the first pick in the draft.
It made for a far more carefree finale for the organization, which can now turn its focus to the draft and potentially adding Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is expected to turn pro after the College Football Playoffs.
2. Pass rush showed up
Granted, Patrick Mahomes wasn’t on the field for the Chiefs, so the eight sacks the Raiders came up with on quarterbacks Chris Oladokun and Buechele come with an asterisk.
On the other hand, defensive end Maxx Crosby didn’t play for the Raiders, so things balanced out a bit.
Wilson played the best games of his career with two sacks, five tackles, two forced fumbles and the safety.
Tyree Wilson gets home for the SAFETY!
KCvsLV on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/xiP8EBh1Al
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2026
Rookie defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway, who has flashed over the last part of the season, recorded a career-high two sacks to go with three quarterback hits. Charles Snowden added two sacks.
3. First action for third-year QB
It has been a trying season for Aidan O’Connell, who suffered a broken wrist in the Raiders’ preseason finale and was inactive since coming off the injured list in Week 12.
He finally got a chance to play Sunday and completed 10 of 22 passes for 102 yards while leading the Raiders on the game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders are expected to move on from Geno Smith, and with Kenny Pickett in the final year of his contract, O’Connell is likely to be the only quarterback under contract. That could position him to be the bridge quarterback to whoever they draft.
