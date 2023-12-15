Raiders erupt for franchise-record 63 points in rout of Chargers
The Raiders got four touchdown passes from rookie Aidan O’Connell and two scores from their defense en route to a record-setting night against the Chargers.
The Raiders got four touchdown passes from rookie Aidan O’Connell and two scores from their defense en route to a record point total in a 63-21 victory over the Chargers on Thursday night at Allegiant Stadium.
Four days after getting shut out against the Vikings, the Raiders broke their franchise record of 59 points, set in 2010.
O’Connell threw two of his TD passes in the first quarter — to Tre Tucker and Jakobi Meyers — when the Raiders erupted for a 21-0 lead.
Tucker also caught a 20-yard touchdown late in the first half, and Meyers threw a 3-yard TD to Davante Adams on the Raiders’ first drive of the second half.
The defense had plenty of moments, too. Tackle John Jenkins recovered a fumble and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown, and cornerback Jack Jones returned an interception 16 yards for a score. The defense forced five turnovers.
The Raiders (6-8) played without injured running back Josh Jacobs. His replacement, Zamir White, scored a touchdown and finished with 85 total yards.
The Raiders are off until Dec. 25, when they play at AFC West rival Kansas City.
The Chargers (5-9) played without starting quarterback Justin Herbert, who fractured his right index finger in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos and is out for the season. They also played without star receiver Keenan Allen, who missed the game with a hand injury.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
