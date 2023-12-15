48°F
Raiders News

Raiders erupt for franchise-record 63 points in rout of Chargers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2023 - 8:29 pm
 
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates his touchdown as running back Zamir White (35) ...
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates his touchdown as running back Zamir White (35) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) look on against Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Raiders defenders eye a fumble by the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of their NFL g ...
Raiders defenders eye a fumble by the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) and Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) ba ...
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) and Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) battle for a reception during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick ( ...
Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick (2) causing a fumble during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) battles for more yards after a reception against Los Angel ...
Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) battles for more yards after a reception against Los Angeles Chargers safety Jaylinn Hawkins (37) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) points high as quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks o ...
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) points high as quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks on during team's warm up to face Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (90) celebrates a fumble recovery by the Los Angeles Cha ...
Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (90) celebrates a fumble recovery by the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks to pass during warmups before the first half of t ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks to pass during warmups before the first half of their NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives into the end zone for a touchdown reception agai ...
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives into the end zone for a touchdown reception against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (90) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick ...
Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (90) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick (2) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) runs for a touchdown past Los Angeles Chargers cornerb ...
Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) runs for a touchdown past Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Matt Hankins (23) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates his touchdown as running back Zamir White (35) ...
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates his touchdown as running back Zamir White (35) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) look on against Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives for a touchdown against Los Angeles Chargers dur ...
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives for a touchdown against Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates his touchdown with teammate running back Zamir ...
Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates his touchdown with teammate running back Zamir White (35) during the first half of an NFL football game against Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) is sandwiched between Raiders defense duri ...
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) is sandwiched between Raiders defense during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) runs for a touchdown against Los Angeles Chargers duri ...
Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) runs for a touchdown against Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Raiders owner Mark Davis greets fans on the sidelines during warmups before the first half of t ...
Raiders owner Mark Davis greets fans on the sidelines during warmups before the first half of their NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) scores his second touchdown in front of Los Angeles Charg ...
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) scores his second touchdown in front of Los Angeles Chargers running back Elijah Dotson (42) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during warmups before the first half of their NF ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during warmups before the first half of their NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders fans hold signs for Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during warmups before the f ...
Raiders fans hold signs for Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during warmups before the first half of their NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) catches a pass during warmups before the first half of th ...
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) catches a pass during warmups before the first half of their NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the sidelines during warmups before the first half ...
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the sidelines during warmups before the first half of their NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) greets friends on the sidelines during warmups before ...
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) greets friends on the sidelines during warmups before the first half of their NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) catches a pass during warmups before the first half of th ...
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) catches a pass during warmups before the first half of their NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders got four touchdown passes from rookie Aidan O’Connell and two scores from their defense en route to a record point total in a 63-21 victory over the Chargers on Thursday night at Allegiant Stadium.

Four days after getting shut out against the Vikings, the Raiders broke their franchise record of 59 points, set in 2010.

O’Connell threw two of his TD passes in the first quarter — to Tre Tucker and Jakobi Meyers — when the Raiders erupted for a 21-0 lead.

Tucker also caught a 20-yard touchdown late in the first half, and Meyers threw a 3-yard TD to Davante Adams on the Raiders’ first drive of the second half.

The defense had plenty of moments, too. Tackle John Jenkins recovered a fumble and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown, and cornerback Jack Jones returned an interception 16 yards for a score. The defense forced five turnovers.

The Raiders (6-8) played without injured running back Josh Jacobs. His replacement, Zamir White, scored a touchdown and finished with 85 total yards.

The Raiders are off until Dec. 25, when they play at AFC West rival Kansas City.

The Chargers (5-9) played without starting quarterback Justin Herbert, who fractured his right index finger in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos and is out for the season. They also played without star receiver Keenan Allen, who missed the game with a hand injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

