Raiders expect rookie cornerback to play despite arrest

Rich Bisaccia said the decision to play Nate Hobbs this Sunday was based on ‘what we’ve learned at this time.’ It comes just two days after his arrest for driving while impaired.

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs takes media questions during the post game press conference after a NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders expect rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs to play against the Chargers on Sunday night, less than a week after he was arrested on The Strip for driving while impaired.

“We take that extremely serious organizationally and certainly within our team,” interim coach Rich Bisaccia said Wednesday. “Based on what we’ve learned at this time, we expect Nate to play. It’s a legal matter, and I will leave it at that.”

Hobbs was arrested at 4:09 a.m. Monday, hours after the Raiders returned to Las Vegas after beating the Colts in Indianapolis. Officers had responded to a report of a driver asleep inside a vehicle that was parked on the exit ramp of a parking garage.

The fifth-round pick out of Illinois, who has been a starter for most of the season, failed field sobriety tests and was booked into Clark County Detention Center.

Sunday night’s prime-time game between the Raiders and Chargers is essentially a play-in game for an AFC wild-card spot. It is scheduled to kick off at 5:20 p.m. on NBC.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.