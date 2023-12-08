57°F
Raiders News

Raiders expect star pass rusher to play against Vikings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2023 - 10:14 am
 
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) directs fans to make noise during the second half of an ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) directs fans to make noise during the second half of an NFL football game against New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 16-12. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Maxx Crosby is expected to play Sunday against the Vikings, Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce said Friday.

The Raiders defensive end has been dealing with a nagging knee injury over the last month or so, and it’s affected his practice schedule over the previous few weeks. Crosby missed all of practice two weeks ago. He also did not work out Wednesday or Thursday with his teammates in preparation for the Vikings game.

Pierce still expects Crosby to be on the field at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

“I would expect Maxx to be ready to roll,” Pierce said.

Meanwhile, the Raiders are still monitoring the status of left tackle Kolton Miller. He has been dealing with a prolonged shoulder injury that has limited him in practice over the last month and kept him out of two games.

“We’ll see with Kolton a little bit more today, hopefully,” Pierce said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

