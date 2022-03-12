Raiders expect to be active in free agency

With holes to fill, the Raiders have roughly $33 million to work with under the $208.2 million cap and will add $11 million after the Cory Littleton transaction is completed.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) runs with the ball after a catch against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Chicago. The Colts won the game 19-11. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

Carolina Panthers' Stephon Gilmore returns an interception against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game on Nov. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) blocks Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (96) at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders cleared considerable cap space last week by restructuring the contracts of tackle Kolton Miller and running back Kenyan Drake and designating linebacker Cory Littleton as a post-June 1 cut.

As it now stands, they have roughly $33 million to work with under the $208.2 million cap and will add $11 million after the Littleton transaction officially records on June 2.

With the two-day legal tampering period opening on Monday — at which point teams are allowed to enter into contract negotiations with players set to become unrestricted free agents — and contracts and trades allowed to be officially consummated on Wednesday, there is still time to create more room under the cap through contract restructures or cuts.

The Raiders have built a decent foundation over the last three years, and the new deal for Maxx Crosby locks up a big-time player for the foreseeable future. Expect the contracts of wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and quarterback Derek Carr to be dealt with next.

Nevertheless, there remain areas of the roster that need to be addressed, and the Raiders expect to be active through free agency in closing some prominent holes.

Here is an analysis of the roster, with high-alert, medium alert and low alert designations on position groups.

High Alert

Offensive line

Tackle

Under contract: Kolton Miller, Jackson Barton, William Sweet

Free agents: Brandon Parker

Guard

Under contract: Alex Leatherwood, Denzelle Good, John Simpson, Lester Cotton, Jordan Meredith, Kamaal Seymour

Free agents: Richie Incognito, Jermaine Eluemunor, Jordan Simmons

Center

Under contract: Andre James, Hroniss Grasu, Brett Heggie

Free agents: Nick Martin

The scoop: For various reasons, the Raiders’ offensive line never got off the ground last year. That resulted in a stalled running game and quarterback Derek Carr playing under pressure, especially off the right side. If Leatherwood remains at right guard, it is imperative that right tackle gets addressed, ideally with a veteran free agent able to step in and provide dependable play.

Also, the Raiders could look to bring in a left guard to push Simpson, who was forced to start after Good and Incognito went down with injuries. Good, if healthy, offers value as either a starter or super sub.

Free agent targets: T Morgan Moses (Jets), T La’el Collins (Cowboys), T Riley Reiff (Bengals), T Nate Solder (Giants) G James Daniels (Bears), G Brandon Scherff (Commanders), G Laken Tomlinson (49ers) G Austin Corbett (Rams)

Wide Receiver

Under contract: Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards, Javon Wims, Tyron Johnson, Dillon Stoner, D.J. Turner

Free agents: Zay Jones, DeSean Jackson

The scoop: The Raiders never truly recovered from the loss of Henry Ruggs, who was blossoming into the player they believed he’d be after drafting him in the first round in 2020. Either through the draft or free agency, they have to find a viable replacement. Jones remains an organizational favorite and a strong candidate to return, although his best fit might be as a fourth receiver or to push Edwards.

Free agent targets: Allen Robinson (Bears), D.J. Chark (Jaguars), JuJu Smith-Schuster (Steelers)

Cornerback

Under contract: Trayvon Mullen, Nate Hobbs, Amik Robertson, Natrell Jamerson, Crevon LeBlanc

Free agents: Casey Hayward, Desmond Trufant, Brandon Facyson, Keisean Nixon

The scoop: Hayward put together a strong season in 2021, but he did so on a one-year deal and might not fit in defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s system. That leaves Hobbs, a rookie sensation in the slot, and Mullen, who played just five games because of injuries, as the only viable returning starters. The Raiders could look to bring back one or two of Trufant, Nixon or Facyson, but more likely they invest in free agency and the draft for both a starter — and maybe two — and quality depth.

Free agent targets: J.C. Jackson (Patriots), Carlton Davis (Buccaneers), Stephon Gilmore (Panthers), Darious Williams (Rams).

Defensive Tackle

Under contract: Andrew Billings, P.J. Johnson

Free agents: Johnathan Hankins, Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas, Gerald McCoy, Darius Philon

The scoop: The Raiders successfully rolled the dice on one-year contracts for a slew of interior linemen last year, and it paid off in production and depth. The problem is, as they enter free agency not one starter or rotational defensive tackle is under contract.

Cases can be made to bring back all of their pending free agents, and one would assume at least two will be retained. Part of the issue is their fit in Graham’s system, though.

Free agent targets: Akiem Hicks (Bears), Calais Campbell (Ravens), D.J. Jones (49ers), Folorunso Fatukasi (Jets), Sebastian Joseph-Day (Rams)

Medium Alert

Linebacker

Under contract: Nick Kwiatkoski, Denzel Perryman, Divine Deablo, Justin March, Sutton Smith

Free agents: Nicholas Morrow, K.J. Wright, Kyle Wilber, Patrick Onwuasor, Marquel Lee

Free agent targets: De’Vondre Campbell (Packers), Dont’a Hightower (Patriots), Kyle Van Noy (Patriots)

Quarterback

Under contract: Derek Carr

Free agents: Marcus Mariota, Nathan Peterman

Free agent targets: Tyrod Taylor (Texans), Andy Dalton (Bears), Jacoby Brissett (Colts)

Low Alert

Running Back

Under contract: Kenyan Drake, Josh Jacobs, Trey Ragas

Free agents: Jalen Richard, Peyton Barber, Alec Ingold

Tight End

Under contract: Darren Waller, Foster Moreau, Nick Bowers

Free agents: Derek Carrier

Defensive End

Under contract: Yannick Ngakoue, Clelin Ferrell, Carl Nassib, Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, Kendal Vickers, Gerri Green

Safety

Under contract: Johnathan Abram, Trevon Moehrig, Tyree Gillespie, Jordan Brown

Free agents: Dallin Leavitt, Roderic Teamer

Special Teams

Under contract: Daniels Carlson (K), A.J. Cole (P), Trent Sieg (LS)

