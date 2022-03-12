Raiders expect to be active in free agency
With holes to fill, the Raiders have roughly $33 million to work with under the $208.2 million cap and will add $11 million after the Cory Littleton transaction is completed.
The Raiders cleared considerable cap space last week by restructuring the contracts of tackle Kolton Miller and running back Kenyan Drake and designating linebacker Cory Littleton as a post-June 1 cut.
As it now stands, they have roughly $33 million to work with under the $208.2 million cap and will add $11 million after the Littleton transaction officially records on June 2.
With the two-day legal tampering period opening on Monday — at which point teams are allowed to enter into contract negotiations with players set to become unrestricted free agents — and contracts and trades allowed to be officially consummated on Wednesday, there is still time to create more room under the cap through contract restructures or cuts.
The Raiders have built a decent foundation over the last three years, and the new deal for Maxx Crosby locks up a big-time player for the foreseeable future. Expect the contracts of wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and quarterback Derek Carr to be dealt with next.
Nevertheless, there remain areas of the roster that need to be addressed, and the Raiders expect to be active through free agency in closing some prominent holes.
Here is an analysis of the roster, with high-alert, medium alert and low alert designations on position groups.
High Alert
Offensive line
Tackle
Under contract: Kolton Miller, Jackson Barton, William Sweet
Free agents: Brandon Parker
Guard
Under contract: Alex Leatherwood, Denzelle Good, John Simpson, Lester Cotton, Jordan Meredith, Kamaal Seymour
Free agents: Richie Incognito, Jermaine Eluemunor, Jordan Simmons
Center
Under contract: Andre James, Hroniss Grasu, Brett Heggie
Free agents: Nick Martin
The scoop: For various reasons, the Raiders’ offensive line never got off the ground last year. That resulted in a stalled running game and quarterback Derek Carr playing under pressure, especially off the right side. If Leatherwood remains at right guard, it is imperative that right tackle gets addressed, ideally with a veteran free agent able to step in and provide dependable play.
Also, the Raiders could look to bring in a left guard to push Simpson, who was forced to start after Good and Incognito went down with injuries. Good, if healthy, offers value as either a starter or super sub.
Free agent targets: T Morgan Moses (Jets), T La’el Collins (Cowboys), T Riley Reiff (Bengals), T Nate Solder (Giants) G James Daniels (Bears), G Brandon Scherff (Commanders), G Laken Tomlinson (49ers) G Austin Corbett (Rams)
Wide Receiver
Under contract: Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards, Javon Wims, Tyron Johnson, Dillon Stoner, D.J. Turner
Free agents: Zay Jones, DeSean Jackson
The scoop: The Raiders never truly recovered from the loss of Henry Ruggs, who was blossoming into the player they believed he’d be after drafting him in the first round in 2020. Either through the draft or free agency, they have to find a viable replacement. Jones remains an organizational favorite and a strong candidate to return, although his best fit might be as a fourth receiver or to push Edwards.
Free agent targets: Allen Robinson (Bears), D.J. Chark (Jaguars), JuJu Smith-Schuster (Steelers)
Cornerback
Under contract: Trayvon Mullen, Nate Hobbs, Amik Robertson, Natrell Jamerson, Crevon LeBlanc
Free agents: Casey Hayward, Desmond Trufant, Brandon Facyson, Keisean Nixon
The scoop: Hayward put together a strong season in 2021, but he did so on a one-year deal and might not fit in defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s system. That leaves Hobbs, a rookie sensation in the slot, and Mullen, who played just five games because of injuries, as the only viable returning starters. The Raiders could look to bring back one or two of Trufant, Nixon or Facyson, but more likely they invest in free agency and the draft for both a starter — and maybe two — and quality depth.
Free agent targets: J.C. Jackson (Patriots), Carlton Davis (Buccaneers), Stephon Gilmore (Panthers), Darious Williams (Rams).
Defensive Tackle
Under contract: Andrew Billings, P.J. Johnson
Free agents: Johnathan Hankins, Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas, Gerald McCoy, Darius Philon
The scoop: The Raiders successfully rolled the dice on one-year contracts for a slew of interior linemen last year, and it paid off in production and depth. The problem is, as they enter free agency not one starter or rotational defensive tackle is under contract.
Cases can be made to bring back all of their pending free agents, and one would assume at least two will be retained. Part of the issue is their fit in Graham’s system, though.
Free agent targets: Akiem Hicks (Bears), Calais Campbell (Ravens), D.J. Jones (49ers), Folorunso Fatukasi (Jets), Sebastian Joseph-Day (Rams)
Medium Alert
Linebacker
Under contract: Nick Kwiatkoski, Denzel Perryman, Divine Deablo, Justin March, Sutton Smith
Free agents: Nicholas Morrow, K.J. Wright, Kyle Wilber, Patrick Onwuasor, Marquel Lee
Free agent targets: De’Vondre Campbell (Packers), Dont’a Hightower (Patriots), Kyle Van Noy (Patriots)
Quarterback
Under contract: Derek Carr
Free agents: Marcus Mariota, Nathan Peterman
Free agent targets: Tyrod Taylor (Texans), Andy Dalton (Bears), Jacoby Brissett (Colts)
Low Alert
Running Back
Under contract: Kenyan Drake, Josh Jacobs, Trey Ragas
Free agents: Jalen Richard, Peyton Barber, Alec Ingold
Tight End
Under contract: Darren Waller, Foster Moreau, Nick Bowers
Free agents: Derek Carrier
Defensive End
Under contract: Yannick Ngakoue, Clelin Ferrell, Carl Nassib, Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, Kendal Vickers, Gerri Green
Safety
Under contract: Johnathan Abram, Trevon Moehrig, Tyree Gillespie, Jordan Brown
Free agents: Dallin Leavitt, Roderic Teamer
Special Teams
Under contract: Daniels Carlson (K), A.J. Cole (P), Trent Sieg (LS)
Key Dates
March 14-16: From 12 noon ET on Monday through 3:59:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday teams are allowed to enter into contract negotiations with players set to become free agents on March 16.
March 16: At 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the 2022 league year and free agency and trade periods begin.
April 4: Teams that hired new head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
Aril 28-30: NFL draft, Las Vegas