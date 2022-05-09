Raiders expected to pursue veteran free-agent cornerback

Veteran James Bradberry was released by the New York Giants in a salary-cap move, and the Raiders have an interest in signing the former Pro Bowl cornerback.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) catches a touchdown past New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) looks for room to run against New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) looks on between plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. The Giants have released Bradberry. A starter for the team the last two seasons, including making the Pro Bowl in 2020, Bradberry is a salary cap casualty. He was due for a $21.9 million cap hit, so cutting him Monday, May 9, 2022 will save about $10 million. The team can designate him a post-June 1 release and save another $1.5 million on the cap for 2022. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Veteran cornerback James Bradberry hit the open market Monday, and the Raiders have an interest in signing the former Pro Bowl player.

As expected, Bradberry was released by the New York Giants on Monday in a salary-cap move. The Raiders have a need and a connection, so it makes sense they will be among the handful of suitors.

Trayvon Mullen, one of the Raiders’ presumed starting perimeter corners, underwent minor surgery last week, leaving his status in question. Even before Mullen’s surgery, the Raiders were considered prime suitors for Bradberry considering their young cornerback room and Bradberry’s link to Patrick Graham, the Raiders’ new defensive coordinator who served in the same role for the Giants the past two years.

Bradberry’s familiarity with Graham’s system — and his established level of play — make him an attractive target for the Raiders.

Timing could be an issue, though.

The Raiders are $5 million under the salary cap, so adding a player of Bradberry’s caliber — and asking price — will be difficult. But the Raiders will create more than $20 million in cap space June 2 when the contracts of Cory Littleton and Carl Nassib come off the books.

Bradberry, 28, had a nonguaranteed $13.5 million salary for this year and represented a $21.9 million cap hit. The Giants needed to create cap space to sign their rookie class, and Bradberry was the obvious cap casualty target.

The move will create $10.1 million in immediate cap savings, though the Giants will assume $11.7 million in dead money. If they designate the move as a post-June 1 transaction, they will save $11.5 million with a $10.4 million dead cap charge this year and a $1.4 million dead cap hit next year.

New York tried to trade Bradberry, but teams decided to wait until he was released and pursue him on the open market. That saved them from giving up anything of significance and assuming his contract.

Bradberry immediately becomes a free agent who can negotiate a deal with any team.

In his two seasons under Graham, Bradberry had seven interceptions in 32 starts and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020.

Bradberry played four seasons with the Carolina Panthers before signing as a free agent with the Giants in 2020.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.