Raiders expected to put 2 standout players on injured reserve

Tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow each will miss at least the next four games and be eligible to return Dec. 8 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Raiders are expected to put two of their top pass catchers on injured reserve, team sources confirmed Thursday.

Waller is dealing with a hamstring injury. Renfrow was limited Wednesday at practice with what was designated as hamstring and rib issues.

It’s another blow to a passing attack that never has been at full strength this season.

Renfrow missed two games early in the season with a concussion and has been held to 21 catches for 192 yards.

Waller suffered his injury early in a loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 10 and has worked out on the field before each of the past three games before being ruled out each week.

He said Wednesday he wanted to make sure he was 100 percent healthy before playing a game to avoid risk of an aggravation that could become a more long-term injury.

Waller missed most of training camp dealing with a hamstring issue in his other leg, but the 30-year-old played the first five games of the season after agreeing to a three-year, $51 million extension in September. He has 16 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown.

