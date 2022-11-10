59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Raiders

Raiders expected to put 2 standout players on injured reserve

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2022 - 11:11 am
 
Updated November 10, 2022 - 11:40 am
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during practice at the Intermountain Healthc ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders tight end Darren Waller, right, welcomes Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) back to t ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller, right, welcomes Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) back to the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at the ...
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is stopped by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Caleb J ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is stopped by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Caleb Johnson (57) and punter Logan Cooke (9) on a pot return during the first half of an NFL game at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) looks for room to run on a punt return during the sec ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) looks for room to run on a punt return during the second half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Raiders lost to the Jaguars, 27-20. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are expected to put two of their top pass catchers on injured reserve, team sources confirmed Thursday.

Tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow each will miss at least the next four games and be eligible to return Dec. 8 against the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Waller is dealing with a hamstring injury. Renfrow was limited Wednesday at practice with what was designated as hamstring and rib issues.

It’s another blow to a passing attack that never has been at full strength this season.

Renfrow missed two games early in the season with a concussion and has been held to 21 catches for 192 yards.

Waller suffered his injury early in a loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 10 and has worked out on the field before each of the past three games before being ruled out each week.

He said Wednesday he wanted to make sure he was 100 percent healthy before playing a game to avoid risk of an aggravation that could become a more long-term injury.

Waller missed most of training camp dealing with a hamstring issue in his other leg, but the 30-year-old played the first five games of the season after agreeing to a three-year, $51 million extension in September. He has 16 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Davante Adams: ‘They paid me to come here and make plays’
Davante Adams: ‘They paid me to come here and make plays’
2
Graney: Raiders now in rebuild mode after starting 2-6
Graney: Raiders now in rebuild mode after starting 2-6
3
Raiders waive another former 1st-round pick
Raiders waive another former 1st-round pick
4
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
5
Raiders mailbag: Fans angry, frustrated by team’s poor play
Raiders mailbag: Fans angry, frustrated by team’s poor play
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST