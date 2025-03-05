Raiders expected to release veteran quarterback next week

The Raiders are expected to release one of their veteran quarterbacks next week, setting the team up to pursue an upgrade this offseason.

Raiders move step closer to being able to sign veteran QB

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks to pass the ball during the first half of the NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gardner Minshew’s time with the Raiders is coming to a close.

The club is expected to release the veteran quarterback next week, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

There is still a chance the Raiders could trade Minshew before March 12. But if they don’t make a deal, they will cut him.

Minshew beat out Aidan O’Connell for the Raiders starting job in training camp last season, but he struggled. He was benched multiple times and threw 10 interceptions in 10 games. He suffered a season-ending collarbone injury Nov. 24 against the Broncos.

Minshew signed a two-year, $25 million contract with the Raiders last offseason with $15 million guaranteed.

He will count $10.82 million against the team’s salary cap next year if it releases him next week. If the Raiders designate him a post-June 1 cut, he will count $7.82 million against the cap in 2025 and $3 million in 2026.

The team previously cut ties with quarterback Desmond Ridder this offseason. The Raiders are expected to pursue an upgrade at quarterback, whether in the draft, free agency or both.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.