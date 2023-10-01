63°F
Raiders News

Raiders expected to start rookie Aidan O’Connell Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2023 - 7:49 am
 
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL preseaso ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49rs at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Aug 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

INGLEWOOD Ca – Barring a last-minute change of plans, the Raiders are expected to start rookie Aidan O’Connell today at quarterback against the Chargers a person with knowledge confirmed.

O’Connell will replace Jimmy Garoppolo, who is out with a concussion.

The Raiders see the situation as a chance to help the development process of O’Connell, a fourth-round pick from Purdue, while also getting a chance to evaluate their young quarterback.

O’Connell has impressed the club throughout the spring and summer with his performance in practice and during the preseason. The choice came down to O’Connell or veteran Brian Hoyer, but O’Connell achieves both short-term and potentially long-range objectives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore atvbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow@VinnyBonsignore on X.

