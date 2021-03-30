Raiders extend contract of key offensive lineman

The Raiders have signed left tackle Kolton Miller to a long-term contract extension that will keep him in Las Vegas through 2025.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) stretches during a practice session at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders and Kolton Miller have agreed on a contract extension that will keep the left tackle in Las Vegas through 2025, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

The new deal includes $42.6 million in guaranteed money.

Miller was drafted 15th in the first round in 2018 out of UCLA and has been a starter at left tackle since his rookie season.

The Miller extension has been anticipated for some time and played a role in the Raiders trading guard Gabe Jackson, center Rodney Hudson and right tackle Trent Brown to balance out the pay on their offensive line.

