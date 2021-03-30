Raiders extend contract of key offensive lineman
The Raiders have signed left tackle Kolton Miller to a long-term contract extension that will keep him in Las Vegas through 2025.
The new deal includes $42.6 million in guaranteed money.
Miller was drafted 15th in the first round in 2018 out of UCLA and has been a starter at left tackle since his rookie season.
The Miller extension has been anticipated for some time and played a role in the Raiders trading guard Gabe Jackson, center Rodney Hudson and right tackle Trent Brown to balance out the pay on their offensive line.
