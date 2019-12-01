Raiders face Chiefs in important matchup of AFC West rivals — VIDEO

Vegas Nation’s Myles Simmons and Vinny Bonsignore preview the game, explain what the Raiders need to do to win and what it means for the team’s playoff hopes.

The Raiders finish their two-game road trip against their AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium.

