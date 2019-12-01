Raiders face Chiefs with blustery, windy weather in store — PHOTOS

Temperature at kick0ff is expected to be 36 degrees when the Oakland Raiders face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Oakland Raiders tight end Foster Moreau catches the football during pregame warmups before an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams walks on the field during pregame warmups before an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson rubs his hands together prior to an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss meets with teammates on the field prior to an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr blows into his hand during warm ups prior to an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws the football during pregame warm ups prior to an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The weather forecast calls for 25 to 3o mph wind.

The Chiefs are 7-4 while the Raiders enter play just one game behind at 6-5.

Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. and will be shown on CBS.

