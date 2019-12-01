Raiders face Chiefs with blustery, windy weather in store — PHOTOS
Temperature at kick0ff is expected to be 36 degrees when the Oakland Raiders face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
The weather forecast calls for 25 to 3o mph wind.
The Chiefs are 7-4 while the Raiders enter play just one game behind at 6-5.
Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. and will be shown on CBS.
