Raiders face restrictions after moving training camp to California

Soccer practice currently occupies the many fields at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex as the City of Costa Mesa discusses whether to start hosting Raiders' training camp there this spring on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Costa Mesa. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Raiders’ decision to move at least part of their 2024 training camp to Costa Mesa in Southern California has some restrictions.

The Rams and Chargers have the rights to the area. That means the Raiders are limited in how much they can market themselves in the region. That includes their ability to open practices to the public, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The Raiders will likely only host season-ticket holders, select guests and sponsors at their Costa Mesa workouts as a result.

The Dallas Cowboys, who have historically spent their summers in Southern California, are allowed to open their practices to the public because they started coming before the Rams and Chargers relocated to Los Angeles.

The New Orleans Saints, who will hold their 2024 training camp at UC Irvine, about seven miles south of Costa Mesa, are subject to the same restrictions as the Raiders.

The Raiders and Costa Mesa agreed to a one-year deal Monday that allows the club to use Jack Hammett Sports Complex for a portion of this summer’s camp. No official dates have been set. Costa Mesa leaders discussed July 19 to August 11 as a possible window.

The Raiders must hold at least 10 practices at the complex under the agreement. They must inform Costa Mesa by January 1 if they wish to return for their 2025 training camp.

It’s not a guarantee the facility will be available. The Chargers, who have used Jack Hammett Sports Complex for training camp since moving to Los Angeles in 2017, remain under contract with Costa Mesa for that site through August 2026. The team is moving this year’s camp to its new practice facility in El Segundo, 40 miles north of Costa Mesa. The Chargers have not revealed any future training camp plans.

The NFL leaves the decision as to whether to let fans attend training camp to each of its 32 teams.

The majority of the Chargers training camp practices in Costa Mesa were open to the public, but fans had to register online beforehand.

The Rams have opened most of their training camp practices at UC Irvine to the public since moving to Los Angeles in 2016. They encouraged fans to register online in advance but accommodated walk-ups as well, a team spokesperson said.

The Chargers have not yet announced an attendance policy for their 2024 training camp in El Segundo. The Rams are expected to announce their 2024 training camp site in the coming weeks.

