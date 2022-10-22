Raiders face Texans team with strong defense, struggling offense

The Houston Texans, who play the Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, are giving up touchdowns in the red zone 38.8 percent of the time — fourth-best in the NFL.

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith, center, watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Houston Texans’ defense is a case of the numbers not always adding up to the result.

The Texans rank 27th in the NFL against the run, allowing 824 yards and 5.1 yards per carry, and 13th in pass defense, surrendering 1,247 total yards.

Yet they are allowing a respectable 19.7 points per game.

What gives?

When opponents venture into the red zone, the Texans suddenly transform into the 1985 Chicago Bears defense — giving up touchdowns 38.8 percent of the time, fourth-best in the league.

Veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes has been a stabilizing force up front, cornerback Steve Nelson and his rookie colleague, Darryl Stingley Jr., have done solid jobs on the perimeter and safety Jonathan Owens has played well on the back-end.

But that has not translated into wins, as the Texans visit Allegiant Stadium on Sunday with a 1-3-1 record that has more to do with their lackluster offense.

The defense offers all sorts of challenges, especially for a team that struggles in the red zone, as the Raiders do.

“I turned the film on, and they’re one of the fastest defenses I’ve ever seen,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. “They’re punching balls out, they’re picking passes off.”

It’s why Carr is looking past the record and focusing on the real challenge the Texans present.

“It’s everything I’ve ever believed about the NFL,” he said. “The records never matter. You have to go play, and you’ve got to earn your victories in this league.”

Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi agrees, with a big nod to Texans coach Lovie Smith, whose defensive background makes him one of the most formidable minds in football.

“He’s always done a tremendous job his entire career,” Lombardi said. “They flow fast with the football, they’re good fundamentally, they tackle and force turnovers. So, they really put stress on you as an offense in terms of focusing on your fundamentals, in terms of getting positive plays, staying true to your assignment and taking care of the ball.”

Conversely, the Texans’ offense has done little to support an adequate defense.

Young quarterback Davis Mills has been sacked 12 times behind a leaky offensive line, and the Texans are averaging 17.2 points, 26th in the league.

Their best player has been rookie running back Dameon Pierce, who has rushed for 412 yards.

In many ways, this is the perfect opponent the Raiders can use to get back on track.

But at 1-4, they are in no position to look beyond any opponent. And so when they look at the Texans, they insist they do it with their full attention.

Pierce, in particular, has caught the Raiders’ eye.

“He’s dynamic,” defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. “He runs violently. He’s a hard tackle. It’s almost like he says, ‘Leave one guy in the hole, I’ll take care of him. Go block the other guys.’ He’s really impressive, especially for a guy that’s so young. … As a defensive coach, you appreciate that part of it, and you appreciate the challenge.”

