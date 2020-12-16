Raiders face tough matchups against Chargers’ Bosa, Allen

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) rushes the quarterback during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. Bosa is one of 32 players nominated for the seventh annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) stretches during a practice session at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

For the 7-6 Raiders to have any shot at reaching the playoffs, they likely have to win their last three games. That begins with the quick turnaround on Thursday against the 4-9 Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

While the Raiders won’t be unveiling a new defense under interim coordinator Rod Marinelli, who took the job after Paul Guenther was fired on Sunday, expect subtle differences.

With the way the defense has been underperforming, any change figures to be an improvement and will be needed against a talented Chargers offense led by sensational rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

Here are three key matchups:

LT Kolton Miller vs. DE Joey Bosa

Since returning in Week 11 after missing three games with an injury, Bosa has been held in check, save for his dominating three-sack, seven-quarterback pressure performance against the Buffalo Bills three weeks ago.

Nevertheless, with eight sacks, 59 pressures and 29 quarterback hurries across 11 games, Bosa is still the third-best edge rusher in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

In his third season Miller has settled in as a solid NFL left tackle, but as his ranking of 41 by PFF among offensive tackles shows, he still has work to do. His strength is pass blocking , where he ranks 13th, according to PFF. That is compared to his run-block ranking of 71st.

That makes the Miller matchup against Bosa intriguing, pitting an above-average pass blocker against an elite pass rusher.

CB Trayvon Mullen vs. WR Keenan Allen

Allen is ranked 10th by PFF among wide receivers. His nine-catch, 103-yard performance against the Raiders in the first meeting shows he can go off at any moment. A go-to target for Herbert, he is a focal point of every Chargers’ game plan,

After Allen excelled in the Raiders’ 31-26 win in Week 9, expect a different coverage plan by the Raiders with various coverage schemes and double teams.

That said, it all starts with Mullen, the Raiders’ best — and healthiest — cornerback. Mullen has slipped to 57th per PFF among NFL cornerbacks, although he is ranked 38th in pass coverage. Against the run, Mullen is ranked 123rd among 127 cornerbacks

Aside from his run-game woes, Mullen is playing solid football in his second year, despite dealing with little help from the Raiders’ pass rush. That has left he and his fellow defensive backs to defend large portions of the field over long periods of time.

Mullen has his work cut out for him against Allen, who has 99 catches for 975 yards and eight touchdowns this season. But his size, athletic ability and improving awareness put him in position to have an impactful game.

TE Darren Waller vs. S Rayshawn Jenkins

With rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs sidelined with COVID-19, Waller’s assignment became more difficult.

While Ruggs’ numbers do not reflect his draft status as the 12th overall pick last April, his blazing speed is a dynamic opposing defenses have to be aware of at all times. As a result, Waller has had more room to roam against fewer two-man coverage schemes.

With Ruggs out, the Chargers will now focus their pass coverage plan on the Raiders’ tight end.

Jenkins has developed into a quality cover safety and is ranked 20th by PFF at his position. Of his 782 snaps, Jenkins has played 462 in pass coverage and held quarterbacks to a respectable 89.8 passer rating while coming up with two interceptions. At 6-1, Jenkins will give up plenty of length to the 6-6 Waller, but he’s powerfully put together at 220 pounds and is physical enough to body up on Waller.

Waller will have to fight through the physical coverage tactics, especially after catching the ball. Jenkins is a willing and tenacious tackler.

