Raiders fall flat in prime time again in embarrassing loss to Cowboys
The Raiders, for the third time this season, failed to give their fans much to cheer for in prime time in an ugly loss to the Cowboys on “Monday Night Football.”
At least they’ll likely be confined to Sunday morning and afternoon games the rest of the year.
The Raiders were crushed 33-16 by the Cowboys on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium in Dallas’ first game since the death of defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland, who took his own life Nov. 6.
Quarterback Dak Prescott completed 25 of his 33 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Wide receiver George Pickens, who was benched for the first series of the game along with teammate CeeDee Lamb, finished with nine catches for 144 yards and a touchdown.
The Cowboys (4-5-1), who were visiting Allegiant Stadium for a regular-season game for the first time, punted and lost a fumble their first two drives. They then scored on their next five possessions and led 31-9 by the end of the third quarter.
The Raiders (2-8) couldn’t keep pace without left tackle Kolton Miller and right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, who were out with ankle injuries. Quarterback Geno Smith struggled with minimal protection, completing 27 of his 42 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown. Smith was also sacked four times and threw his 13th interception, tied for the most in the NFL.
If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.
This is a developing story. Ch
