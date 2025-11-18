Raiders fall flat in prime time again in embarrassing loss to Cowboys

The Raiders, for the third time this season, failed to give their fans much to cheer for in prime time in an ugly loss to the Cowboys on “Monday Night Football.”

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Raiders during the first half of a ”Monday Night Football" NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on during the first half of a ”Monday Night Football" NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) walks off the field after a third-down sack by the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of a ”Monday Night Football" NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) reacts after a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of a ”Monday Night Football" NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dallas Cowboys free safety Malik Hooker (28) tackles Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the first half of a ”Monday Night Football" NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of a ”Monday Night Football" NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) dives for a ball that was broken up in a pass from the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of a ”Monday Night Football" NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) gets forced out of bounds by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James (50) during the first half of a ”Monday Night Football" NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James (50) reacts after the team sacked Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first half of a ”Monday Night Football" NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) gets sacked by the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of a ”Monday Night Football" NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) celebrates after recovering a fumble from the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of a ”Monday Night Football" NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) celebrates after recovering a fumble from the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of a ”Monday Night Football" NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) forces Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) to fumble during the first half of a ”Monday Night Football" NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) during the first half of a ”Monday Night Football" NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dallas Cowboys fans cheer before the start of a ”Monday Night Football" NFL game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders players run onto the field before the start of a “Monday Night Football" NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive end Charles Snowden (49) and Raiders cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) enter the field before the start of a ”Monday Night Football" NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) gets tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson (21) during the first half of a ”Monday Night Football" NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) tries to pull in a touchdown pass as Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) defends during the first half of a ”Monday Night Football" NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) comes up short on a touchdown pass during the first half of a ”Monday Night Football" NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiders, for the third time this season, failed to give their fans much to cheer for in prime time Monday.

At least they’ll likely be confined to Sunday morning and afternoon games the rest of the year.

The Raiders were crushed 33-16 by the Cowboys on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium in Dallas’ first game since the death of defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland, who took his own life Nov. 6.

Quarterback Dak Prescott completed 25 of his 33 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Wide receiver George Pickens, who was benched for the first series of the game along with teammate CeeDee Lamb, finished with nine catches for 144 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys (4-5-1), who were visiting Allegiant Stadium for a regular-season game for the first time, punted and lost a fumble their first two drives. They then scored on their next five possessions and led 31-9 by the end of the third quarter.

The Raiders (2-8) couldn’t keep pace without left tackle Kolton Miller and right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, who were out with ankle injuries. Quarterback Geno Smith struggled with minimal protection, completing 27 of his 42 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown. Smith was also sacked four times and threw his 13th interception, tied for the most in the NFL.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal. com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.