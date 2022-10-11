Raiders fall to AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs on ‘MNF’
After trailing 20-10 at halftime, the Chiefs rallied to beat the Raiders 30-29 on Monday at Arrowhead Stadium.
KANSAS CITY — After trailing 20-10 at halftime, the Chiefs rallied to beat the Raiders 30-29 on Monday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Derek Carr threw for 241-yards and two touchdowns.
The Raiders head into the bye week 1-4.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.