Raiders fall to AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs on ‘MNF’

After trailing 20-10 at halftime, the Chiefs rallied to beat the Raiders 30-29 on Monday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs the ball for a touchdown after a catch as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) gives chase during the first half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a pass during the first half of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) raises his hand after breaking up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) during the first half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates his touchdown catch with offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the first half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) makes a pass under pressure during the first half of a NFL football game against the Raiders at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball during the first half of a NFL football game against the Raiders at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a field goal for a score during the first half of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) tackles Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the first half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) tackles Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) after a run during the first half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) leaps over a tackle attempt by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the first half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) defends a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) for an incomplete pass during the first half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes a photos with the Castillo family of Kansas before the start of a NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The view of GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., before the start of a NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs, on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) before the start of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans tailgate before the start of a NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) signs an autograph for a fan before the start of a NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., before the starts of a NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs, on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Etni Guzman, center, of Kansas, yells the names of Raiders players during warm ups before the start of a NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., before the starts of a NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs, on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Camila Castillo, 7, from left, her mother Sonia, father Nelson, sister Anahi, 13, and brother Anthony, of Kansas, pose for a before the starts of a NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fan looks at the screen of a cellphone before the start of a NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs an autograph for Adon McDowell, 15, of Yreka, Calif., before the start of a NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

KANSAS CITY — After trailing 20-10 at halftime, the Chiefs rallied to beat the Raiders 30-29 on Monday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Derek Carr threw for 241-yards and two touchdowns.

The Raiders head into the bye week 1-4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.