Raiders fall to Chiefs, 40-9, for second straight loss

Derek Carr has another rough game in the cold weather, as the Raiders are their own worst enemy in blowout loss to the Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for the end zone during the first half of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (44) recovers a fumble as Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) fights for the football during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) fights for yards as Kansas City Chiefs free safety Juan Thornhill (22) tackles him during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) follows cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) downfield after intercepting a football intended for Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs free safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) fights for yards as Kansas City Chiefs free safety Juan Thornhill (22) and defensive tackle Mike Pennel (64) tackle him during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) scrambles with the football as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) pursues him during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) sacks Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) rushes with the football as Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) closes in during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Oakland Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) after making a catch during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) rushes with the football as Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) close in during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) rushes into the end zone and scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the football to wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) stiff arms Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) as strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) closes in for a tackle during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

KANSAS CITY, Mo — For the second week in a row, the Raiders took a major step backward Sunday, losing 40-9 to the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that exposed all of quarterback Derek Carr’s struggles playing in cold weather and at Arrowhead Stadium.

Carr threw two interceptions, including a back-breaking pick-six that put the Chiefs up 21-0 in the second quarter. He finished with just 222 yards on 20 of 30 passing. His quarterback rating was 71.8. Carr is now 0-6 in his last six games at Arrowhead Stadium with seven interceptions.

The 6-6 Raiders turned the ball over three times and committed 12 penalties. Their two-game losing skid all but eliminates their division title hopes and leaves them a game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans for the last AFC Wild Card berth.

