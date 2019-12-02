Raiders fall to Chiefs, 40-9, for second straight loss
Derek Carr has another rough game in the cold weather, as the Raiders are their own worst enemy in blowout loss to the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, Mo — For the second week in a row, the Raiders took a major step backward Sunday, losing 40-9 to the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that exposed all of quarterback Derek Carr’s struggles playing in cold weather and at Arrowhead Stadium.
Carr threw two interceptions, including a back-breaking pick-six that put the Chiefs up 21-0 in the second quarter. He finished with just 222 yards on 20 of 30 passing. His quarterback rating was 71.8. Carr is now 0-6 in his last six games at Arrowhead Stadium with seven interceptions.
The 6-6 Raiders turned the ball over three times and committed 12 penalties. Their two-game losing skid all but eliminates their division title hopes and leaves them a game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans for the last AFC Wild Card berth.
More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @
Contact Vinny Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.