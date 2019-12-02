Raiders fall to Chiefs as Derek Carr struggles
Derek Carr has another rough game in the cold weather, and the Raiders are their own worst enemy in blowout loss to the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, Mo — For the second week in a row, the Raiders took a major step backward Sunday, losing 40-9 to the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that exposed Derek Carr’s struggles playing in cold weather and at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Raiders also sabotaged themselves again with a series of self-inflicted wounds, a habit they need to break.
In 35-degree temperatures with a wind chill of 25, Carr threw two interceptions, including a backbreaking pick-six that put the Chiefs up 21-0 in the second quarter. He finished with just 222 yards on 20 of 30 passing. His quarterback rating was 71.8. Carr is ow winless in his last six games at Arrowhead Stadium and has thrown seven interceptions.
The 6-6 Raiders turned the ball over three times and committed 12 penalties. Their two-game losing skid damages their division title hopes and leaves them a game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and TennesseeTitans for the last AFC wild-card berth.
Here are two takeaways from the loss:
Penalties and turnovers do in the Raiders again
After committing far too many penalties and turnovers last Sunday in a blowout loss to the Jets, the Raiders talked all week about eliminating self-inflicted wounds. Instead, they did the complete opposite against the Chiefs, often at critical times.
Like when Carr did not see Tyrann Mathieu break off his coverage and jump Carr’s pass intended for Darren Waller on the Raiders’ opening drive. Mathieu’s interception set up the Chiefs at the Raiders 46-yard-line and led to their first touchdown.
Or when defensive tackle Benson Mayowa jumped offsides on third-and-seven at the Raiders 7-yard-line to wipe out an incomplete pass by Patrick Mahomes’and give the Chiefs another chance for a touchdown. Mahomes made the Raiders pay with a 3-yard touchdown throw to Darrel Williams on the next play to put the Chiefs up 7-0.
Or when cornerback Nevin Lawson was called for defensive holding on Mahomes’ incomplete pass on third-and-11 from the Raiders 29-yard-line. The penalty gave the Chiefs a fresh set of downs, and Mahomes took advantage with a 13-yard touchdown run to go up 14-0.
Carr was intercepted by Juan Thornhill on the Raiders’ ensuing drive, and Thornhill took it back 46 yards for a touchdown to put the Chiefs up 21-0.
In all, the Raiders turned the ball over three times and committed 12 penalties for 99 yards. The Chiefs had no turnovers or penalties.
“It’s hard to win ball games when you’re constantly picking up penalties, presnap,” said Raiders guard Richie Incognito. “It’s tough.”
Especially considering the Raiders outgained the Chiefs in total yards, 332-259 while averaging 5.8 yards per play to 4.4 for the Chiefs.
“It’s just a lot of mistakes we made on offense, penalties and things like that,” said Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. “The outcome of the game, it looks a lot worse than it was.”
Despite it all, the Raiders are still alive in the playoff race
While Sunday’s blowout loss damages the Raiders’ playoff hopes it didn’t extinguish them. With four games remaining, they are one game behind the Tennessee Titans (7-5) and Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) for the final AFC wild-card spot. The Raiders host the Titans next Sunday in Oakland.
“It’s hard because it’s fresh,” Carr said. “Especially losing two weeks in a row the way we got beat. We’re better than that, so it’s frustrating. Annoying really.”
There is too much at stake to dwell on it, though.
“We need to be real at what is still at stake for us,” Carr said. “Yes, we got beat twice and, yes, they were terrible losses. But we play some important games coming up. We play some teams we need to play to get to where we want to get. If we just want to hang our heads and sulk, we can do that. But that’s never how I’ve been, and I don’t think that’s how this group is.”
