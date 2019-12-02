Raiders fall to Chiefs as Derek Carr struggles

Derek Carr has another rough game in the cold weather, and the Raiders are their own worst enemy in blowout loss to the Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) celebrates his defensive two-point score with fans after recovering a blocked extra point during the second half of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for the end zone during the first half of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (44) recovers a fumble as Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) fights for the football during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson (34) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson (34) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Travis Kelce (87) and offensive guard Andrew Wylie (77) during the second half of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) fights for yards as Kansas City Chiefs free safety Juan Thornhill (22) tackles him during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) follows cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) downfield after intercepting a football intended for Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs free safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) fights for yards as Kansas City Chiefs free safety Juan Thornhill (22) and defensive tackle Mike Pennel (64) tackle him during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) scrambles with the football as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) pursues him during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) sacks Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) rushes with the football as Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) closes in during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Oakland Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) after making a catch during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) rushes with the football as Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) close in during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) rushes into the end zone and scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the football to wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) stiff arms Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) as strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) closes in for a tackle during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) tries to tackle Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) is lifted up by offensive guard Andrew Wylie (77) as his teammates celebrate his touchdown score with him during the second half of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the football as he is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor (97) during the second half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks up before hiking the football during the second half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) pursues Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) as he runs downfield with the football during the second half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls an audible at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson (34) during the second half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls an audible at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson (34) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) holds on to the football as tight end Foster Moreau (87) looks on after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) celebrates his defensive two-point score with fans after recovering a blocked extra point during the second half of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Damien Wilson (54) flexes as cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) jumps in the crowd to celebrate his defensive score after blocking an extra point attempt by the Oakland Raiders during the second half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden meets with the media after an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. The Oakland Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-9. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr meets with the media after an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. The Oakland Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-9. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

KANSAS CITY, Mo — For the second week in a row, the Raiders took a major step backward Sunday, losing 40-9 to the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that exposed Derek Carr’s struggles playing in cold weather and at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Raiders also sabotaged themselves again with a series of self-inflicted wounds, a habit they need to break.

In 35-degree temperatures with a wind chill of 25, Carr threw two interceptions, including a backbreaking pick-six that put the Chiefs up 21-0 in the second quarter. He finished with just 222 yards on 20 of 30 passing. His quarterback rating was 71.8. Carr is ow winless in his last six games at Arrowhead Stadium and has thrown seven interceptions.

The 6-6 Raiders turned the ball over three times and committed 12 penalties. Their two-game losing skid damages their division title hopes and leaves them a game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and TennesseeTitans for the last AFC wild-card berth.

Here are two takeaways from the loss:

Penalties and turnovers do in the Raiders again

After committing far too many penalties and turnovers last Sunday in a blowout loss to the Jets, the Raiders talked all week about eliminating self-inflicted wounds. Instead, they did the complete opposite against the Chiefs, often at critical times.

Like when Carr did not see Tyrann Mathieu break off his coverage and jump Carr’s pass intended for Darren Waller on the Raiders’ opening drive. Mathieu’s interception set up the Chiefs at the Raiders 46-yard-line and led to their first touchdown.

Or when defensive tackle Benson Mayowa jumped offsides on third-and-seven at the Raiders 7-yard-line to wipe out an incomplete pass by Patrick Mahomes’and give the Chiefs another chance for a touchdown. Mahomes made the Raiders pay with a 3-yard touchdown throw to Darrel Williams on the next play to put the Chiefs up 7-0.

Or when cornerback Nevin Lawson was called for defensive holding on Mahomes’ incomplete pass on third-and-11 from the Raiders 29-yard-line. The penalty gave the Chiefs a fresh set of downs, and Mahomes took advantage with a 13-yard touchdown run to go up 14-0.

Carr was intercepted by Juan Thornhill on the Raiders’ ensuing drive, and Thornhill took it back 46 yards for a touchdown to put the Chiefs up 21-0.

In all, the Raiders turned the ball over three times and committed 12 penalties for 99 yards. The Chiefs had no turnovers or penalties.

“It’s hard to win ball games when you’re constantly picking up penalties, presnap,” said Raiders guard Richie Incognito. “It’s tough.”

Especially considering the Raiders outgained the Chiefs in total yards, 332-259 while averaging 5.8 yards per play to 4.4 for the Chiefs.

“It’s just a lot of mistakes we made on offense, penalties and things like that,” said Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. “The outcome of the game, it looks a lot worse than it was.”

Despite it all, the Raiders are still alive in the playoff race

While Sunday’s blowout loss damages the Raiders’ playoff hopes it didn’t extinguish them. With four games remaining, they are one game behind the Tennessee Titans (7-5) and Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) for the final AFC wild-card spot. The Raiders host the Titans next Sunday in Oakland.

“It’s hard because it’s fresh,” Carr said. “Especially losing two weeks in a row the way we got beat. We’re better than that, so it’s frustrating. Annoying really.”

There is too much at stake to dwell on it, though.

“We need to be real at what is still at stake for us,” Carr said. “Yes, we got beat twice and, yes, they were terrible losses. But we play some important games coming up. We play some teams we need to play to get to where we want to get. If we just want to hang our heads and sulk, we can do that. But that’s never how I’ve been, and I don’t think that’s how this group is.”

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @ VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Vinny Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.