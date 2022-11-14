Raiders fall to Colts in 3rd straight loss
The Raiders dropped their third straight game in a 25-20 loss to the Colts on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
Derek Carr threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns.
The game was the debut of Jeff Saturday, the Colts’ new interim head coach. Saturday, who has no previous coaching experience in the NFL, was hired by the Colts on Monday after they fired longtime coach Frank Reich.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.