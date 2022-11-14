Raiders fall to Colts in 3rd straight loss

The Raiders dropped their third straight game in a 25-20 loss to the Colts on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) defends a pass intended for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) for an incomplete pass in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiderettes perform during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) drives for more yards while taking on Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indianapolis Colts safety Brandon Facyson (31) breaks up a pass intended for Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Raiders in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) stiff-arms Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown (38) while running the ball during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives for a touchdown under pressure from Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod (26) in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with cornerback Amik Robertson (21) after sacking Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan, not pictured, during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans stand for the National Anthem as the Raisers will face Indianapolis Colts during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) reacts after a play in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass against the Raiders in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Raiders fan yells out in dejection in the stands as the Indianapolis Colts stop a final drive during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) is upended after a catch by Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod (26) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) tackles Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson (83) out of bounds in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans react after the Raiders failed attempt to score in their last drive of the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) recovers a fumble by Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keke Coutee (15) in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the second half of an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball as Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) goes for the tackle during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs the ball past Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels looks on as the team takes on the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) wraps up Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch under pressure from Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) runs the ball against the Raiders during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) gets stopped by Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod (26) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) battles for more yards versus Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod (26) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders fans look on dejected versus the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates his big hit with an Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keke Coutee (15) fumble with a Raiders recovery during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4)nis grabbed in the pocked by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Ben Banogu (52) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) runs past Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and cornerback Anthony Averett (29) for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) reacts after making the stop against Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) makes the stop against Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) forces Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keke Coutee (15) to fumble during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) drops a pass under pressure from Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) tackle Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) short of the end zone in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball under pressure from Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45) in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown under pressure from Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod (26) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) scores a touchdown past Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), with cornerback Amik Robertson (21), reacts after making a tackle against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) for an incomplete 2-point attempt in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) fights to turn the corner on Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs the ball after a catch as Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) looks to make a tackle in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RaidersHead Coach Josh McDaniels questions another penalty on his team versus the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is wrapped up for a sack by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans sit dejected in the stands as the Indianapolis Colts lead late during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) embrace on the sidelines during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) reaches out to help up wide receiver Davante Adams after a pass to Adams was broken up in the end zone by the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Derek Carr threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

The game was the debut of Jeff Saturday, the Colts’ new interim head coach. Saturday, who has no previous coaching experience in the NFL, was hired by the Colts on Monday after they fired longtime coach Frank Reich.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.