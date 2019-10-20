Raiders fall to Packers, 42-24

The Raiders started hot but could not overcome a critical turnover at the end of the first half and fell to the Packers 42-24.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the first half of an NFL game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) celebrates his touchdown score with Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) during the first half of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) tries to run past Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) during the first half of an NFL game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) tries to leap over Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during a kickoff return during the first half of an NFL game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs in to the end zone as Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) look on during the first half of an NFL game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Raiders started hot but could not overcome a critical turnover at the end of the first half and fell to the Packers 42-24.

The Raiders held a 3-0 and 10-7 lead in the first half, and were in position to at least score a field goal with the ball on the Green Bay 2-yard line. But when quarterback Derek Carr fumbled while attempting to stretch the ball over the pylon on a scramble, and the ball fell out of bounds in the end zone — which resulted in a touchback for the Packers.

Green Bay then used a seven-play drive to score a touchdown with just 12 seconds left in the half to take a 21-10 lead.

In the second half, the Packers got started with a 59-yard deep ball from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. A few plays later, Rodgers would run in a three-yard touchdown to give the Packers a 28-10 advantage — which would be enough. The Raiders scored 7-yard touchdown from Carr to tight end Darren Waller — his first as a Raider. But the Packers put up three touchdowns in the second half for a commanding lead.

With the loss the Raiders fall to 3-3 while the Packers move to 6-1.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @ VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.