Raiders fall to Packers, 42-24
The Raiders started hot but could not overcome a critical turnover at the end of the first half and fell to the Packers 42-24.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Raiders started hot but could not overcome a critical turnover at the end of the first half and fell to the Packers 42-24.
The Raiders held a 3-0 and 10-7 lead in the first half, and were in position to at least score a field goal with the ball on the Green Bay 2-yard line. But when quarterback Derek Carr fumbled while attempting to stretch the ball over the pylon on a scramble, and the ball fell out of bounds in the end zone — which resulted in a touchback for the Packers.
Green Bay then used a seven-play drive to score a touchdown with just 12 seconds left in the half to take a 21-10 lead.
In the second half, the Packers got started with a 59-yard deep ball from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. A few plays later, Rodgers would run in a three-yard touchdown to give the Packers a 28-10 advantage — which would be enough. The Raiders scored 7-yard touchdown from Carr to tight end Darren Waller — his first as a Raider. But the Packers put up three touchdowns in the second half for a commanding lead.
With the loss the Raiders fall to 3-3 while the Packers move to 6-1.
