Raiders fall to Steelers in Christmas Eve showdown

The Raiders’ playoff hopes are all but gone after a 13-10 Christmas Eve loss to the Steelers on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) scores with Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. The Steelers won 13-10. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is gang tackled during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) dives for a touchdown with Pittsburgh Steelers safety Tre Norwood (21) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) dives for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) is tackled after a short gain during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls signals during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) catches a pass with Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

The Las Vegas Raiders offense lines up against the Pittsburgh Steelers defense during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, left, is brought down by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson, right, after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls signals during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) is tackled after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) can't get past Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) as quarterback Derek Carr (4) gets off a pass during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels gestures on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is gang tackled during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II, left, and Franco Harris' wife Dana, center, and son Dok, attend a ceremony to retire Harris's 32 jersey number at half-time of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Harris, a four-time Super Bowl champion, passed away Dec. 21, 2022 at the age of 72. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH — Considering the winter storm that drove the weather to a 33-year-low for a Steelers game, the emotions of the sudden death of Pittsburgh icon Franco Harris and the nostalgia of the 50-year anniversary of one of the most iconic moments in NFL history, the Raiders were fending things off on all fronts Saturday night.

But in the end, their biggest enemy was themselves in a 13-10 loss that left them kicking themselves over self-inflicted wounds that ran the gamut from turnovers to costly penalties to blown opportunities.

In that way, it was very much a microcosm of their disappointing season that will almost certainly leave them out of the playoffs.

The final nail in that coffin was delivered by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett throwing to fellow rookie George Pickens for a 14-yard touchdown with 46 seconds left.

To be frank, though, the Raiders (6-9) lost this one well before it got to that point, and as usual, it was by their own hands.

It came to a close when Derek Carr overthrew Hunter Renfrow with 29 seconds remaining for his third interception.

Carr’s record in cold weather situations is well known. Coming into Saturday’s game, which began with a temperature of 9 degrees but fell to minus 14 with the wild chill, Carr was 0-6 when the temperature was 37 degrees or less. And Saturday’s conditions were by far the coldest he’s played in.

In five sub-37-degree games before last season’s wild-card playoff game at Cincinnati, Carr has just one touchdown throw in each game and surpassed 222 yards once. He also threw five interceptions.

It would prove to be his undoing again Saturday.

And to think it started so well for the Raiders.

The Raiders won the opening coin toss for only the second time this season, but rather than defer to the second half, which most teams tend to do, they opted to take the opening kickoff.

It proved to be a wise decision, as they drove 72 yards on 14 plays, shaving off more than eight minutes and cashing in when Carr and Renfrow hooked up on a 14-yard touchdown pass on third and 7.

It would set the stage for a weather-affected first half in which both teams tried to scheme and game plan around the conditions, which in addition to the cold also featured periods of gusty wind.

In doing so, the onus was on the Raiders’ defense to hold up. And they did exactly that by surrendering just three first-half points for the third straight game.

It included two big stands deep in their own territory in which they turned the Steelers away by forcing field-goal attempts. The first sailed right to preserve their 7-0 lead. The second kept their lead intact at 7-3 after Chris Boswell’s 44-yard field goal.

The Raiders got the three points right back, though, by driving 53 yards in nine plays to set up Daniel Carlson’s 40-yard field goal with five seconds left in the half to push the advantage to 10-3.

It should have been more, though, as two Carr throws to Adams sailed wide and high for incompletions. On the second, Adams lost his defender and was wide open for what could have been an easy touchdown.

Carr and the offense squandered another big opportunity early in the third quarter after the Raiders’ pass rush got to Pickett, forcing him to rush a throw that ended up in the hands of Denzel Perryman for an interception.

Set up at the Steelers’ 47-yard-line, though, Carr’s throw to Foster Moreau was picked off by Arthur Maulet.

Carr’s second interception soon followed, and this one was squarely on his shoulders as he threw behind Renfrow and into the hands of Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The good news? The Raiders’ defense again answered the bell, tightening up at their 34-yard-line to force yet another field-goal attempt by Boswell. This one sailed wide left, and the Raiders still led 10-3.

Again, though, Carr and the offense could not take advantage. The culprit this time was a facemask penalty on Moreau that wiped out a 36-yard run by Josh Jacobs. Instead of a first down at the Steelers’ 23, the Raiders were backed up to their 26. Two plays later, Carr was sacked for a 13-yard loss and the Raiders had to punt.

Pittsburgh followed with a nine-play, 33-yard drive, capped off by a 40-yard field goal from Boswell to make the score 10-6.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.