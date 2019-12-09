Raiders fall to Titans in Oakland
The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the playoffs, but it’s essentially going to take a miracle for them to reach the postseason after falling to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
ALAMEDA, Calif — The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the playoffs, but it’s essentially going to take a miracle for them to reach the postseason after falling to the Tennessee Titans 42-21 on Sunday at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum.
The loss pushes the Raiders (6-7) two games behind the 8-5 Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC’s last Wild Card berth. With three games left to play, Oakland needs to sweep all three games and for the Titans and Steelers to lose their remaining three games.
