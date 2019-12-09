Raiders fall to Titans in Oakland

The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the playoffs, but it’s essentially going to take a miracle for them to reach the postseason after falling to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) runs for a touchdown past Tennessee Titans strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, right, runs against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) scores a touchdown past Tennessee Titans defensive back Tramaine Brock during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after a touchdown reception by wide receiver Rico Gafford during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs past Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after scoring against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, right, celebrates with teammates after wide receiver A.J. Brown scored against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks with head coach Jon Gruden during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

ALAMEDA, Calif — The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the playoffs, but it’s essentially going to take a miracle for them to reach the postseason after falling to the Tennessee Titans 42-21 on Sunday at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum.

The loss pushes the Raiders (6-7) two games behind the 8-5 Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC’s last Wild Card berth. With three games left to play, Oakland needs to sweep all three games and for the Titans and Steelers to lose their remaining three games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

