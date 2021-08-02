102°F
Raiders

Raiders fan Wayne ‘Violator’ Mabry to be honored by Hall of Fame

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2021 - 11:58 am
 
Raiders super fan Wayne Mabry, known as "Violator," walks through a tailgate outside ...
Raiders super fan Wayne Mabry, known as "Violator," walks through a tailgate outside the Oakland Coliseum before the start of an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Longtime Raiders supporter Wayne “Violator” Mabry and two others are entering the Hall of Fans on Friday and will have their displays unveiled at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Mabry is joined by Arizona Cardinals fan Kristi Brown and Cleveland Browns supporter Ray Prisby, also known as “Showdawg.”

Former Raiders star Howie Long nominated Mabry for the honor.

Mabry was flown to Tampa, Florida, for this year’s Super Bowl, and he will be part of Hall of Fame ceremonies this week in Canton, Ohio.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

