Raiders fan Wayne ‘Violator’ Mabry to be honored by Hall of Fame
Longtime Raiders supporter Wayne “Violator” Mabry and two others are entering the Hall of Fans on Friday and will have their displays unveiled at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Mabry is joined by Arizona Cardinals fan Kristi Brown and Cleveland Browns supporter Ray Prisby, also known as “Showdawg.”
Former Raiders star Howie Long nominated Mabry for the honor.
Mabry was flown to Tampa, Florida, for this year’s Super Bowl, and he will be part of Hall of Fame ceremonies this week in Canton, Ohio.
