Raiders fans begging Mark Davis to take action after another loss
After blowing a 17-point lead Sunday for the third time this season and falling to 2-6, Raiders fans are demanding for owner Mark Davis to take action.
Raider Nation has had enough.
After blowing a 17-point lead for the third time this season and falling to 2-6 after a 27-20 road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Raiders fans are demanding for owner Mark Davis to take action.
I don't care what Mark Davis said before. Fire everyone. This is a disgrace. There is nothing redeeming about this team or coaching staff. Blow it up and start over.
— Tyler Smith (@RaiderDamus) November 6, 2022
I know what Mark Davis said…
But if the Raiders blow 3 THREE 17- point leads in 8 games…
I hope the Raiders fire Josh McDaniels#RaiderNation RT if you agree
— Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) November 6, 2022
So you’re gonna blow THREE 17-0 leads this season, lose two must-win games to terrible teams, continue to have the highest ticket prices in the NFL, slapping the most loyal fans in the world in the faces… am I missing the big picture here???
FIRE THE COACHES, MARK DAVIS.
— RC (@RaiderCody) November 6, 2022
Your move Mark Davis. Get something done, because this is embarrassing.
— Abefoo (@abefoo) November 6, 2022
How does the HC explain this to Mark Davis? https://t.co/WBrswidgM1
— Raiders Beat (@RaidersBeat) November 6, 2022
Leave Carr, McDaniels, Mark Davis and Patrick Graham in Jacksonville
— Just a Southern Sports Fan (@CJE_NFL) November 6, 2022
#raiders need to clean house. Carr, McDaniels, grahm, averett, ALL GONE. Be a bonus if mark Davis sells the team
— Blake Dufrene (@DufreneBlake) November 6, 2022
If those Twitter employees want a good job with stability, go work for Mark Davis, you can't get fired!
— Jacob (@SpeaQ) November 6, 2022
Raiders to do list before 2023
1. Fire Josh McDaniels
2. Release Derek Carr
3. Trade Adams
4. Draft a QB
5. Create a GoFundMe for owner Mark Davis's haircut.
I demand those things 😂
— ItzMeNike (@Real_ItzMeNike) November 6, 2022
Mark Davis took a 10 win team with an interim coach, that players would run through a wall for …and gave it to Josh McDaniels to install yet another new offense.
Raiders now have to wait it out or sit through another coaching change. This is an awful time to be a fan
— Justin Mendes (@MrNFKGSA) November 6, 2022
I WANT A FRESH BREATH OF AIR. CLEAN SLATE. SELL THE TEAM MARK DAVIS!
— Randy🍻 (@R_andolf) November 6, 2022
Wow, the Las Vegas Raiders really stink! Mark Davis should've kept Bisaccia at head coach, especially since Josh McDaniels has truly proven to be an utter embarrassment. #FireMcDaniels #2ndChanceFail
— Cesar Jones (@TheGaucheG) November 6, 2022
I want to hear from mark davis!!!!! He owes us an apology! He’s yet again ruined a playoff team!! Mark is to blame and should be ashamed!! I’m sure his dad would be right now!!
— Jon Desrocher (@jonnyd1987) November 6, 2022
