Raiders fans exhale after Chargers’ rally comes up short
There were many reactions on Twitter to the Raiders’ victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
How the reaction played out on Twitter regarding the Raiders’ 31-26 victory at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Pregame
Our time ⏰#LVvsLAC I #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/qlF02IhHNa
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 8, 2020
First quarter
There's a hype track and visual reminders for Chargers fans to bring the noise at SoFi as the game kicks off. Attendance is zero #Raiders pic.twitter.com/m5GCIZnFd0
— Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) November 8, 2020
Cle said nope.
@cle_dreaming | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/Mdjgz6UC1W
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 8, 2020
BOOKER!!! 7-0 #Raiders pic.twitter.com/GRe9ZvFjiB
— MonsterMash Ken (@MonstermashKen) November 8, 2020
Second quarter
I hate this defense… Why can't we have a Ravens or Steelers defense…. #raiders
— Hesham (@RaiderHesh) November 8, 2020
Pound the rock.
Score tuddies.
Rinse.
Repeat.@IAM_JoshJacobs | #LVvsLAC | FOX pic.twitter.com/ebUaxtkKUt
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 8, 2020
Josh Jacobs basically walking on air for the TD! #raiders
— I have a friend named Dexter (@ZacharyConard) November 8, 2020
So much for the #Raiders defense that showed up last week
— Anthony Silva (@anthonysilva77) November 8, 2020
#Raiders gonna Raider. pic.twitter.com/zXJScxSlhU
— Captain Cap (@RUN_D_S_C) November 8, 2020
What stupidness by the #Raiders. #LVvsLAC
— Brent J Caldwell (@brentwOOOd) November 8, 2020
It's good. 17-14 Chargers at halftime #Raiders https://t.co/FwPWiBvzpw
— Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) November 8, 2020
Third quarter
All Nelson Agholor does is catch long TD's…. #Raiders
— Jeff Mans (@Jeff_Mans) November 8, 2020
Carr sells out for the first down! #RaiderNation
: #LVvsLAC on FOX
: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/LhAplcRHXB pic.twitter.com/LNe2G5fhwB
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2020
So i guess Derek Carr wants to win today #Raiders #LasVegas
— AllthingsNFL (@allthingsNFLds) November 8, 2020
DEREK CARR IS SUPERMAN
Give him some respect #raiders #lasvegasraiders pic.twitter.com/zVD83PqEhH
— Daniel Alameda (@DanielAlameda11) November 8, 2020
Love them or hate them. The #Raiders are a fun team to watch this year
— Silver&BlackCanuck (@CanuckSlvrBlk) November 8, 2020
Carr is better this year than he was in 2016 and it’s not even close! #Raiders #RaiderNation
— Ryan☠️Hurst (@Raider_Ryan1) November 8, 2020
Fourth quarter
Huge stop at the goal line! …need a drive now …#TSR #Raiders
— Bobby Sheridan -TSR Sports (@SheridanReport) November 8, 2020
Thank you Kwiatkoski. #Raiders
— Pete Raiders (@peteraiders) November 8, 2020
Rather be lucky than good! #Raiders catch a HUGE break! #LVvsLAC
— Brent J Caldwell (@brentwOOOd) November 8, 2020
Thank God the Chargers are the Chargers #Raiders
— Lliw (AnteToronto 2021) Droffats (@LowryAngeles) November 8, 2020
BUT NOT CLOSE ENOUGH #bye #Raiders #WinnerWinnerChickenDinner https://t.co/YL2ldI5DL0
— MJ (@margare96260268) November 9, 2020
Great camera angle. All the other angles didn’t show the ball. Wheww.#Raiders pic.twitter.com/hQlgC0GbGq
— PJ.Caz (@PJC_Raiders) November 9, 2020
Postgame
I almost had a heart attack! #RaiderNation #LVRvsLAC #raiders
— KuttyAngKonekted (@kuttyang) November 9, 2020
#Raiders didn't play great by any means today but….A WIN IS A WIN.
Now they need to beat Denver. You must be able to win more than 1 or 2 games in a row. Time to get on a mini roll here
— Stephen Michaels (@TheRaidersDaily) November 9, 2020
This didn’t age well for #BoltUp #RaiderNation wins this one. The real team of LA wins today! #Raiders https://t.co/qtK5iewcIj
— Kayle Henderson (@kayle_henderson) November 9, 2020
Chargers always find a way to blow it in the end. Another big win for the #Raiders
— Richard Witt (@t_witt_err) November 9, 2020
Say what you want…. Johnson didn't make that play at the end… He was flaying his arms around but the ground caused the incompletion… It's a W… But I'm far from enthused…. #Raiders
— Black Out (@blkman35) November 9, 2020
Gonna need more from our Defense down the stretch. Nonetheless, good win. #Raiders
— Andrew Fukuda (@808BadAndy) November 9, 2020