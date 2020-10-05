Raiders fans express frustrations of loss on Twitter
The mood among Raiders fans was not good Sunday as they watched their favorite team lose to the Buffalo Bills.
A roundup of Twitter reactions throughout the Raiders’ 30-23 loss to Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:
Pregame
Time to make a statement.
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 4, 2020
First quarter
.@JoshAllenQB is so right now. #BillsMafia
Welcome to the nfl amik robertson #raiders #raidersvsbills
— Jerry Ruiz (@Top_3Gaming) October 4, 2020
Jonathan Abram making guys do SUMMERSALTS on the field
Didn’t know this was gymnastics class#Raiders pic.twitter.com/25GQSFDacF
— Run It Up (@RunitupWkgn) October 4, 2020
Tank @JohnathanAbram1 goodness #raiders pic.twitter.com/8HFyF6gbTJ
— tim (@tim28201749) October 4, 2020
Second quarter
#raiders defense Against the bills. pic.twitter.com/jEQoDdgEVt
— Dj Cabrera (@DjCabrera2) October 4, 2020
Massive penalty as the Raiders weren't lined up in a legal formation on the long TD pass to Agholor. Gruden takes the mask off to argue #Raiders
— Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) October 4, 2020
The #Raiders pic.twitter.com/OgpTr1Kcdo
— Art rightest lue Out Now! #EllieGoulding (@orangestreak) October 4, 2020
Old man Witten #Raiders
— Bobby Scorsese (@O_CBux) October 4, 2020
.@JasonWitten's first TD with the @Raiders! #RaiderNation
: #BUFvsLV on CBS
Third quarter
#Raiders pic.twitter.com/32UZjKFaq3
— David A. Galdamez™ (@g_real30) October 4, 2020
Fourth quarter
Mistakes mistakes mistakes #raiders #nfl football
— Michael Wynne (@Windog0101) October 4, 2020
Can’t have that happen, Waller. #Raiders
— Bobby Scorsese (@O_CBux) October 4, 2020
Erik Harris gettin torched? Must be a day ending in the letter “y”. #Raiders
— Bobby Scorsese (@O_CBux) October 4, 2020
This is gruesome viewing even by #Raiders very low standards over the years
— Ian Nicol (@Pickle190571) October 4, 2020
Postgame
Now we gonna read tweets from #raiders talking about they’ll get better, you got one job to do, if ain’t happening now it ain’t going to happen just to let you know…
— Quinn Thomas™ (@QuinnThomas) October 4, 2020
This team is good but the Defense @Raiders #Raiders #BUFvsLV
— Bryan (@BryandeBest) October 4, 2020
Show me one 100% healthy team in the NFL. There isn't one. But teams adjust and find ways to win. It's not the injuries keeping the #Raiders from winning…
— Matt Gutierrez (@SportsAdrenalin) October 4, 2020
I’m betting we lost the last two games because we’ve been getting ready for the chiefs.. Yeah that’s it. #RaiderNation #Raiders
— Michael M (@oaklandbound510) October 4, 2020
It's almost as bad as the '97 #Raiders defense and that was an alltime horrible defense
— NYCRaider88 (@NYC_Raider88) October 4, 2020
3rd year in Paul Guenthers defensive system and it hasn’t improved since the first, something needs to change and fast. KC will put some serious numbers up next week. #Raiders
— Nathan Williams (@100percentNath) October 4, 2020