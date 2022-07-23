Raiders fans have questions about offensive line, third WR

The Raiders opened training camp on Thursday, and two days in their fans have plenty of questions.

Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) runs the drill during team's practice at training camp in the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) works through a drill during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders offensive guard Lester Cotton, Sr. (67) stretches during team practice at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders opened training camp on Thursday, and there is already a lot to dive into two days into practice.

Needless to say, their fans have plenty of questions ranging from the emergence of second-year players to the state of the offensive line to who will win the third wide receiver position.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag.

(@nylvla24): Has there been a clear standout for the third wide receiver position? Or will there be a rotation of Demarcus Robinson, Keelan Cole and Mack Hollins?

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: There is plenty of time for one of those three to take control of that position, although don’t rule out the committee approach as well.

All three bring something different to the table. The Raiders coaches have made it a point to explain how they like to have as many tools in the toolbox to better deal with who they are playing each week.

They carry that all the way to what situation they might be dealing with in a specific game. For that reason, don’t be surprised if Josh McDaniels uses that third wide receiver position as a way to better attack individual teams and specific situations.

Philip Lazzaro (@HarveyLZ): What role do you see for Malcolm Koonce in his second season?

VB: Koonce is an interesting prospect. He displayed a real pass-rush skill set in his limited playing time as a rookie.

The depth chart last year dictated that Koonce essentially take a redshirt season, which wasn’t a bad thing at all. It allowed Koone to develop at a moderate pace.

Fast forward to this season, and a depth chart that creates room for Koonce to play and a system that takes advantage of his pass-rush ability, and you can definitely see Koonce getting a real opportunity to get rotational playing time.

And perhaps make an impact.

Urban Liar (@ejc0403): What is your best guess who starts on the offensive line and at what position?

VB: LT: Kolton Miller. LG: John Simpson. C: Andre James. RG: Lester Cotton. RT: Alex Leatherwood.

Ian James (@sashabanksfan17): Are the Raiders getting new helmets this year for a game or two?

VB: There has been no talk about alternate helmets for the Raiders. And frankly, it would be a complete shock if they did.

Michael Farneti(@MichaelFarneti): How real is the hype behind Lester Cotton? Would you say he has a realistic shot at the starting right guard spot?

VB: Going all the way back to the offseason, Cotton has been getting plenty of first-team reps at right guard. Part of that was that Denzelle Good was not yet cleared after injuring his knee last year.

But now, with Good being cleared to start camp and Cotton still getting first-team reps at right guard, it raises the question of whether he is making a move up the depth chart.

He has been in the program a few years, toiling in the background, and it is not unusual that players turn a corner and earn a bigger role.

Certainly it is worth keeping an eye on, especially when the pads come on and games start.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.