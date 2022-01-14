Raiders fans hitting secondary market for playoff tickets

With the Raiders first playoff game since 2016 on Saturday, it’s becoming clear that many of their fans will invade Cincinnati to take in the moment.

El quarterback de los Raiders, Derek Carr (4), dirige el tráfico con el tackle defensivo de los Cincinnati Bengals, Tyler Shelvin (99), defendiendo en la primera mitad durante un partido de fútbol americano de la NFL el domingo 21 de noviembre de 2021, en el Allegiant Stadium, en Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

With the Raiders’ first playoff game since 2016 on Saturday, it’s becoming clear that some part of Raider Nation will invade Cincinnati to take in the moment.

No-fee secondary ticket market TickPick’s data reveals that 11 percent of tickets purchased for the Bengals-Raiders game at Paul Brown Stadium derive from a Nevada or California zip code. That would suggest Raiders fans from their new home in Sin City and their former home state, California, are making the cross-country trip to watch the game.

Mark Acasio, better know by his super fan persona Gorilla Rilla, is making the trip to Cincinnati from California and expects a healthy Raider Nation contingent in Ohio.

“I’m expecting a big turnout,” Acasio said in a phone interview. “I’ve gotten a lot of messages from people on the east coast, from around the area… people throughout the country that are going to be showing up. Everyone is really excited.”

Acasio helped set up a Raider fan meet up Friday night at a Cincinnati sports bar and a tailgating meet up Saturday in Lot D of Paul Brown Stadium, to get the Silver and Black energy going well ahead of kickoff.

“I know for a fact people are looking for a place to congregate, a place to feel the energy,” Acasio said. “It’s on fire right now. Fans are excited and ready to go.”

The Raiders-Bengals game is the third most expensive game on the secondary market with an average purchase price of $240, up from $228 on Tuesday. The cheapest price for a ticket on TickPick on Friday was $178.

Here are the average purchase and cheapest ticket prices for the other wild card games this weekend (as of Friday morning), from most expensive to the cheapest average price:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Philadelphia Eagles:

Average purchase price: $352; cheapest price: $179.

Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers:

Average purchase price: $287; cheapest price: $167.

Bengals-Raiders:

Average purchase price: $240; cheapest price: $178.

Kansas City Chiefs-Pittsburgh Steelers:

Average purchase price: $227; cheapest price: $95.

Los Angeles Rams-Arizona Cardinals:

Average purchase price: $177; cheapest price: $89.

Buffalo Bills-New England Patriots:

Average purchase price: $138; cheapest price: $54.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.