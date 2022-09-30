96°F
Raiders fans should brace for heavier-than-usual traffic Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2022 - 4:10 pm
 
Allegiant Stadium seen here on Dec. 7, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans planning to attend Sunday’s Raiders versus Denver Broncos showdown should expect heavier-than-usual traffic leading to Allegiant Stadium, the team announced Friday.

A pair of projects are impacting commutes on Interstate 15, the 215 Beltway and Las Vegas Boulevard en route to the stadium.

The I-15 and 215 issues are being caused by the $305 million reconstruction of the Interstate 15-Tropicana Avenue interchange. The daily traffic backup is a result of the on-ramp from the 215 westbound to I-15 northbound being reduced to one lane, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. That causes traffic to back up on the Beltway toward the airport connector exit at times.

Motorists will have to deal with the traffic congestion through Nov. 2, which means those planning to attend the Raiders-Houston Texans Game Oct. 23 at the stadium should also brace for heavy congestion.

Additional traffic congestion is also occurring daily on the I-15 northbound frontage road near the Beltway and Russell Road. That’s also due to the road being reduced to one lane, and that too will be in place until Nov. 2.

Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard northbound is also being impacted by road work. At times the road is constricted to one lane, causing major backups in the area.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

