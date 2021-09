The Raiders are hosting the Dolphins, but there was no shortage of early action outside Allegiant Stadium as Raiders fans were in full costume for pregame festivities.

Andy Coronado bites a Miami Dolphins leg attached to his AC12 Raider Nation Bus before the Raiders face Miami for their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From left) Tracy Mack of Saskatchewan, with the Darkside Demon, Brian Mack and Andy Coronado about his AC12 Raider Nation Bus before the Raiders face the Miami Dolphins for their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans gather for photos about Andy Coronado's AC12 Raider Nation Bus before the Raiders face the Miami Dolphins for their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

"Uncle Sam" has his own personal protest along West Russell Road before the Raiders face the Miami Dolphins for their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans walk across the Hacienda Avenue bridge as the Raiders will face the Miami Dolphins for their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Metro Police stand at an entrance before the Raiders face the Miami Dolphins for their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

"King George" arrives to see the Raiders versus the Miami Dolphins for their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. Today are the Tony Awards and he is also a Raider's fan so the two are a combination of both. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A late 1950s Chevrolet Bel Air is seen as football fans tailgate before an NFL game between the Raiders and Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mascot Raider Rusher greets fans as they arrive at Allegiant Stadium while tailgating before an NFL game between the Raiders and Miami Dolphins in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders fans dance and tailgate before an NFL game between the Raiders and Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders fans pose for a picture during a tailgate before an NFL game between the Raiders and Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Roger Leon, of San Bernardino, Calif., poses for a portrait while tailgating before an NFL game between the Raiders and Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Check out these photos from the Raider Nation tailgating scene outside of Sunday’s game .