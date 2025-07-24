Raiders fans will get chance to watch training camp practices

The Raiders are opening a number of training camp practices to fans for the first time since moving to Las Vegas in 2020.

New team, new challenge: Geno Smith ready to prove himself with Raiders

The team welcomes fans at a field entrance during the first day of training camp on Wednesday, July 22, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders are opening select training camp practices to fans for the first time since moving to Las Vegas in 2020.

Between Thursday and Aug. 14, the Raiders will let fans watch nine practices. Entry is free and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thursday’s practice will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Raiders’ facility in Henderson.

Practices on Sunday, Monday, July 31, Aug. 1, Aug. 5, Aug. 10, Aug. 13 and Aug. 14 will be open to fans. Aug. 14 is a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s all part of the Raiders’ decision to hold camp at their team headquarters, which can accommodate 3,500 fans.

“It’s closer to our people and the people that are going to support us. It makes it more accessible,” coach Pete Carroll said.

Before now, the Raiders opened camp to guests, season-ticket holders and business partners. Or, as was the case last year, they moved it to Costa Mesa, California.

After contemplating whether to hold this year’s camp in Napa Valley, California, where they trained before relocating to Las Vegas, the Raiders decided to stay in Southern Nevada. Carroll believes it’s a chance to connect with their hardcore fans.

“We’re going to make camp as accessible as we can to our people that want to come see us,” he said. “And so the invitation is out there for what we can accommodate.”

Carroll also believes it’s a way the Raiders can continue to grow their roots in Las Vegas.

“I just think it’s important for us this first year to be connected as much as possible to our fans that live here,” he said. “So we’ll see if we can make a nice relationship with that.”

The Raiders will provide parking at their facility. The parking lot is at the entrance off Amigo Avenue. Doors and parking will open at 7 a.m.

The Raiders announced last week that they will host an open practice at 1 p.m. Aug. 2 at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets are limited and will cost $5, with proceeds going to the Raiders Foundation.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.