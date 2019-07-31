Raiders featured in new ‘Hard Knocks’ teaser trailer
HBO has released the official teaser trailer for this season of “Hard Knocks”.
This year, “Hard Knocks” follows the Raiders at training camp and shows what it takes to wear silver and black.
“Hard Knocks” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. from Aug. 6 to Sept. 3.
The Raiders will play their last season in Oakland this year before moving to Las Vegas in 2020.
Watch the trailer below.
