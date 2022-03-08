Raiders feel ripple effect of NFL quarterback deals

The Raiders feel the impact of Aaron Rodgers staying in Green Bay and Russell Wilson being traded to the Broncos.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts as he leaves the field after an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan 2. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

FILE - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Jan. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

A week before the start of free agency, the NFL quarterback dominoes began falling on Tuesday. The ripple effect was felt all the way to Las Vegas.

First came the news that Aaron Rodgers will remain in Green Bay with a new four-year contract that could reportedly pay him as much as $200 million. Almost immediately after, it was reported that the Packers would apply the franchise tag to star wide receiver Davante Adams, thus taking off the market a potential free-agent target for the Raiders.

A short while later the Denver Broncos, who had been linked to Rodgers as a potential landing spot should he opt to leave Green Bay, solidified their quarterback spot by trading for Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson.

With the dust settled — for now — the Raiders now face an AFC West in which they will deal with three talented quarterbacks — Wilson, Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Chargers sensation Justin Herbert — in six games next year.

It also leaves them pondering the future of Derek Carr, who is going into the last year of his contract and is seeking an extension that will keep him in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future.

With the AFC West quarterback landscape rich with challenges, could the Raiders afford to create quarterback uncertainty for themselves by not locking up Carr with an extension?

Either way, the AFC playoffs just got a lot more treacherous for the Raiders, who are tasked with building a team around Carr in 2022 that can compete with some of the best quarterbacks in the league on a consistent basis.

With Adams apparently off the board and Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin likely to receive a franchise tag, the Raiders could turn to the Bears’ Allen Robinson, who reportedly will hit the open market next week after Chicago opted against applying the franchise tag to him. The Jaguars’ D.J. Clark is also a possibility.

