Raiders fill a big need on defensive tackle
The Raiders’ first big splash in free agency reels in a much-needed defensive lineman
The Raiders agreed on a contract with defensive tackle Bilal Nichols on Wednesday, the first official day of NFL free-agent signings.
The 25-year-old, 6-4, 300-pound interior lineman had a career-high 51 tackles last year. He has 11 sacks over his four-year career, all with the Chicago Bears.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
