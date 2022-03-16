60°F
Raiders

Raiders fill a big need on defensive tackle

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2022 - 6:58 am
 
Updated March 16, 2022 - 7:01 am
Chicago Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (98) is seen in the team huddle during pregame warmups prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Giants, 29-3. (Ryan Kang via AP)

The Raiders agreed on a contract with defensive tackle Bilal Nichols on Wednesday, the first official day of NFL free-agent signings.

The 25-year-old, 6-4, 300-pound interior lineman had a career-high 51 tackles last year. He has 11 sacks over his four-year career, all with the Chicago Bears.

