Raiders finalize Carroll’s 1st coaching staff — FULL LIST

The new Raiders general manager John Spytek, left, watches as new head coach Pete Carroll react ...
The new Raiders general manager John Spytek, left, watches as new head coach Pete Carroll reacts after being introduced during a press conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
February 11, 2025 - 7:35 pm
February 11, 2025 - 7:35 pm
 

Pete Carroll finalized his first Raiders coaching staff Tuesday, led by offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon.

Here is the rest of the staff:

Offense

— Brennan Carroll, run game coordinator/offensive line

— Deland McCullough, running backs

— Greg Olson, quarterbacks

— Joe Philbin, senior offensive assistant

— Luke Steckel, tight ends

— Andy Dickerson, assistant offensive line

— Chris Beatty, wide receivers

— Nate Carroll, assistant quarterbacks

— Bob Bicknell, senior offensive assistant

— Sean Binckes, offensive assistant

— Kyle Fuller, offense quality control

Defense

— Rob Leonard, run game coordinator/defensive line

— John Glenn, linebackers

— Marcus Robertson, defensive backs

— Joe Woods, pass game coordinator/defensive backs

— Kenyon Jackson, assistant defensive line

— Rip Rowan, defensive assistant

— Ty McKenzie, defensive assistant/linebackers

— Beyah Rasool, defense quality control

Special teams

— Derius Swinton, special teams assistant

— Kade Rannings, quality control

