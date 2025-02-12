Raiders finalize Carroll’s 1st coaching staff — FULL LIST
Pete Carroll finalized his first Raiders coaching staff Tuesday, led by offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon.
Here is the rest of the staff:
Offense
— Brennan Carroll, run game coordinator/offensive line
— Deland McCullough, running backs
— Greg Olson, quarterbacks
— Joe Philbin, senior offensive assistant
— Luke Steckel, tight ends
— Andy Dickerson, assistant offensive line
— Chris Beatty, wide receivers
— Nate Carroll, assistant quarterbacks
— Bob Bicknell, senior offensive assistant
— Sean Binckes, offensive assistant
— Kyle Fuller, offense quality control
Defense
— Rob Leonard, run game coordinator/defensive line
— John Glenn, linebackers
— Marcus Robertson, defensive backs
— Joe Woods, pass game coordinator/defensive backs
— Kenyon Jackson, assistant defensive line
— Rip Rowan, defensive assistant
— Ty McKenzie, defensive assistant/linebackers
— Beyah Rasool, defense quality control
Special teams
— Derius Swinton, special teams assistant
— Kade Rannings, quality control
