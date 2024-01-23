56°F
Raiders News

Raiders finalizing contract to hire ex-Chargers general manager

Raiders hiring Tom Telesco as general manager
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2024 - 12:32 pm
 
Updated January 23, 2024 - 2:57 pm
Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco is shown Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood ...
Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco is shown Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

In deciding on Tom Telesco to head their football operations office, the Raiders are bucking a recent organizational trend of hiring first-time general managers.

Telesco, who spent the past 10 years as the general manager of the Chargers, is the first GM to be hired under Raiders owner Mark Davis to have practical experience in that position.

That’s an important distinction to make, given the inexperience of Antonio Pierce, the Raiders’ new head coach.

On Tuesday, the Raiders were nearing a deal to hire Telesco, who has worked in the NFL since 1991. An official announcement and news conference could happen as early as Wednesday.

Telesco, 51, had been the Chargers’ general manager from 2013 until Dec. 15, when he was fired a day after they lost to the Raiders 63-21. He has been given high marks for his drafting and roster construction with the Chargers, who consistently field one of the NFL’s most talented teams.

Among the other candidates interviewed for the job were interim general manager Champ Kelly, who has been the Raiders’ assistant GM for the past two years, and Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds.

Kelly, who remains highly regarded in the Raiders building, is a candidate to remain as the assistant general manager. His lack of experience running a team appeared to be his only undoing, as the Raiders wanted a more seasoned candidate.

Telesco fits that bill, having honed his craft under Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian in Buffalo, Carolina and Indianapolis before taking over the Chargers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

