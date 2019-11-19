Raiders finding ways to win when not at their best

The fickle nature of the NFL means not every day is going to be your best, and the four-point lead they clung to against the winless Cincinnati Bengals suggested this was far from the Raiders’ finest day.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — As the Raiders gathered in their offensive huddle early in the fourth quarter Sunday, a sense of urgency hung thick in the air.

In fact, between all their self-inflicted wounds and an opponent fighting desperately for its first win of the season, the Raiders had spent much of their 17-10 victory flailing away in quicksand.

Everything seemed forced and labored. And what little progress they made was often mitigated by a penalty or turnover.

It was a far-too-familiar predicament for a franchise that has struggled to build a consistent winning culture. A year or two or three ago it would have likely meant their demise.

As the Raiders huddled up at their 34-yard-line with 13:02 remaining, there was a collective thought circulating among the players, they said Monday: It was time to impose their will.

“We’ve got to go down and score points,” Richie Incognito said of the mindset inside the huddle.

The difference now from before is how that mandate was complemented by an even stronger conviction that the Raiders would take care of business. One that could be felt by coach Jon Gruden on the sideline.

“I felt a sense of confidence when we hit the field,” Gruden said. “We expected to score.”

As the Raiders go about the process of distinguishing themselves as an effective football team, the convergence of talent and faith will be a critical component.

The final score and particulars of their win Sunday will soon be forgotten, but there is certainly a takeaway.

It’s the way in which they created a 10-play, 65-yard drive that resulted in a 20-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson and made it a seven-point game. It’s how they toughened up at their own 27 soon after and denied the Bengals on two straight incomplete passes, forcing a possession change on downs. It’s the eight-play drive that followed, while not resulting in any points, and wiped more than three minutes off the clock.

The Raiders were hardly at their best Sunday. But when their best was absolutely required, they were able to find it.

“The key is getting wins, no matter what,” Incognito said. “Overcoming whatever pops up in the game. Whether it’s turnovers or not scoring in the red zone.

“When you’re a growing team trying to ascend, getting a win any way possible is crucial. That leads to development. You start to build winning habits and start to put things together.”

By no means have the Raiders officially made the jump from one spot to the other. But there is compelling evidence they seem to be headed in the right direction. The foot they applied to the neck of the Bengals on Sunday — a day in which their feet seemed tangled for far too long — is further proof they seem to be distancing themselves from their recent predecessors.

“Everybody’s learning how to win games, more so than the other way around,” Raiders guard Gabe Jackson said.

It’s put them in position to play meaningful games in November and December.

“Who knows how we will do, but at least we’ve put ourselves in position to be here.” Gruden said.

The Raiders seem to be turning corners that were previously blocked off.

