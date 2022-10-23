Raiders finish strong, pull away from Texans for 2nd win

The Raiders unleashed a 21-0 fourth-quarter blitz that produced two touchdown drives and two straight defensive stands in a decisive win over the Houston Texans.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates his touchdown with fans during the second half of an NFL game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Houston Texans wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (4) dives for a touchdown catch as Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and teammate cornerback Anthony Averett (29) arrive late.during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiderettes perform during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) is upended by Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) recovers a fumble under pressure from Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Houston Texans defensive end Rasheem Green (92) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Houston Texans wide receiver Chris Moore (15) leaps to make a touchdown past Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Houston Texans wide receiver Chris Moore (15) celebrates his touchdown against the Raiders during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) evades tackle by Houston Texans defensive end Rasheem Green (92) on a run during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) looks to cut up field after a catch with Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens (36) moves in during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson (21) breaks up a pass intended for Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) in front of Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II (25) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) runs the ball past Houston Texans safety Grayland Arnold (35) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) is tackled by the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled from behind by Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens (36) on a run during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) congratulates tight end Foster Moreau (87) after they score versus the Houston Texans during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) scrambles to avoid being tackled by Houston Texans linebacker Blake Cashman (53) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) leaps over Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens (36) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) gets past Houston Texans defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (56) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) gets past Houston Texans defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (56) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) runs the ball against the Raiders during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) scores his third touchdown of the game against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates his third touchdown score of the game with guard Alex Bars (64) and center Andre James (68) during the second half of an NFL game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) is gang tackled by Raiders defensive tackle Kendal Vickers (95), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Houston Texans fans react as their team trails the Raiders during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) avoids a tackle by Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) after cutting away from Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson (21) and linebacker Christian Harris (48) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) goes up for the reception during the second half of an NFL game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) drives for more yards on the sidelines as Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) and safety Jonathan Owens (36) close in during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a throw against the Houston Texans defense during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch with Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) in coverage during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes over Houston Texans linebacker Blake Cashman (53) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) cuts across the filed for a touchdown run over Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens (36) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates his touchdown score with tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the second half of an NFL game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) gets past Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens (36) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs off after a third touchdown to the delight of Head Coach Josh McDaniels during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels smiles as he greets offensive lineman Dylan Parham (66) after the team scored an extra point on a touchdown during the second half of an NFL game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders fans celebrate another score score versus the Houston Texans during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) are pumped after a late stop versus the Houston Texans during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans celebrate another score score versus the Houston Texans during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) runs for the end zone after grabbing an interception with Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) running nearby during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) points to the crowd after scoring a touchdown following an interception of Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10), not pictured, during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) looks not pass under pressure by Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is all smiles on the field after the game scoring three touchdowns on the Houston Texans following the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) acknowledges fans after defeating the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) tosses a souvenir to the fans after defeating the Houston Texans during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders have preached for months the message of being their best when it’s required. It has been an elusive quest, and their inability to close deals in the red zone and at the end of games sabotaged the season’s first month.

For one afternoon, though, they decisively made good on that mandate by using power and efficiency to maximize all three red-zone visits with touchdowns and by playing complementary fourth-quarter football to close out the Texans 38-20 Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

By finally conjuring up the necessary concoction to close out a win, the Raiders (2-4) at least have a blueprint to draw from as they continue their uphill climb toward playoff contention.

That was the formula they followed in unleashing a 21-0 fourth-quarter blitz that produced two touchdown drives and two straight defensive stands, one that resulted in a 73-yard interception return for a touchdown by Duron Harmon to blow open a close game.

“We’ve come a long way with that,” said wide receiver Davante Adams, who had eight catches for 95 yards. “Obviously that’s the reason we’re in the position we are recordwise right now. It’s not because we’re just goofballs and getting blown out every game. We’ve had a shot at pretty much all these games at the end and just didn’t really pull it out. It’s showing the growth we have, great coaches that are locking us in on some of the details to get us to where we can perform like that, especially late.”

They did it behind an offensive line that has transformed from a question mark four weeks ago to a physical, ambitious group leading the way for punishing running back Josh Jacobs, who broke loss for 143 yards and three touchdowns.

It was the third straight game Jacobs has eclipsed the 100-yard mark, and as his three red-zone scores attest, the Raiders make life so much easier for themselves when they dictate terms in that part of the field with a potent run game.

“I love the fight in those guys,” Jacobs said of his offensive line. “They might get beat on a play or whatever, but you don’t ever see it weigh on them. But they come in the huddle, we’ll talk about it, and they’ll be ready to go for the next play. It’s just been a fun, interesting ride.”

They also did it behind an efficient Derek Carr, who completed 21 of 27 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown while spreading the ball among six receivers. Just as important, he took care of the football and was sacked only one time for 5 yards.

And they accomplished it with a fourth-quarter turnaround by the defense, which hunkered down to stonewall all three Texans drives in the period.

The Raiders had not forced a punt until the final quarter, but they turned Houston away at every turn. And when Harmon read the eyes of Texans quarterback Davis Mills, then broke on his throw to Brevin Jordan, a former Bishop Gorman High star, to intercept Mills and race the other way for a touchdown, it was game-set-match.

The push at the end negated the rough start the Raiders had trying to find a rhythm after coming off their bye week. They fell behind 10-3 in the first half and 13-10 in the third quarter after too many penalties and a defense too slow to adjust to the Texans’ offense bogged them down.

“I didn’t think we played very clean in the first half,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said.

But then they let their talent advantage over the Texans win the biggest moments.

“We stopped beating ourselves, and we just executed,” Carr said. “It sounds so cliche, but when you just do your job the right way — not your way but just do it the right way — and all 11 do that … if we can keep doing that, then hopefully we can play good football moving forward.”

For one day at least, the Raiders took a big step toward being the team they set out to be months ago.

“We want that to be our identity,” Harmon said. “We talk about getting better as the game goes on. We can’t always control everything that happens at the beginning of the game, but we can make sure we finish strong, and that’s what we did today.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.