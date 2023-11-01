Raiders fire Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler

Less than two seasons into their tenures and a day after a bad performance on the national TV stage, the Raiders have fired coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

Less than two seasons into their tenures and a day after a bad performance on the national TV stage of “Monday Night Football,” the Raiders have fired coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

The Raiders won just nine of their 17 games under their coach and general manager, both of whom arrived from New England in January 2022. That includes an 6-11 finish last season and the 3-5 start this season.

“After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave. I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement.

Along the way, the Raiders have had trouble playing consistent football, and this season in particular they have been one of the worst offensive teams in the NFL.

Linebackers coach Antonio Pierce will take over as interim coach, according to sources.

McDaniels was hired with the hope his rich offensive pedigree as the longtime coordinator with the Patriots would transition to Las Vegas.

It’s been anything but the case, though, as the offense has regressed under McDaniel’s stewardship.

This despite having one of the best wide receivers in the game in Davante Adams and the 2022 NFL rushing leader in Josh Jacobs.

McDaniels has also failed to get much out of the quarterback position, with Derek Carr’s play languishing down the stretch last season before he was ultimately benched, and his replacement, Jimmy Garoppolo, ranking as one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL this season.

