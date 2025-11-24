Raiders fire offensive coordinator after another lackluster performance

The Raiders fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly after Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium, the team’s fifth straight defeat.

Graney: This could be the worst Raiders team ever

Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly addresses the media before the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly walks through the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly after Sunday’s 24-10 loss to the Browns at Allegiant Stadium.

The dismissal of their play-caller comes on the heels of another lackluster performance when the Raiders struggled to score and protect quarterback Geno Smith.

It was a continuation of the Raiders’ season-long offensive issues under Kelly and his inability to get the most out of Smith, running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers.

“I spoke with Chip Kelly earlier this evening and informed him of his release as offensive coordinator of the Raiders,” coach Pete Carroll said. “I would like to thank Chip for his service and wish him all the best in the future.”

The Raiders (2-9) have given up 18 sacks in the past three games, including 10 against the Browns.

They have scored 33 points in those three games and are averaging 15.0 for the season.

The Raiders made Kelly the highest-paid assistant coach in the NFL in the offseason at $6 million per year.

Since 2023, the Raiders have had five different play-callers, including Kelly.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal. com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X