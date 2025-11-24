53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders fire offensive coordinator after another lackluster performance

Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly walks through the team’s practice at the Interm ...
Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly walks through the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly addresses the media before the team’s practice ...
Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly addresses the media before the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) argues with coaching staff as he leaves the field during an ...
Raiders report: Team apologizes for Geno Smith’s obscene gesture
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) leaps over Philadelphia Eagles safety Sydney Brown ...
NFL Week 12 betting recap: 4 teams erase double-digit deficits
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks with Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby ...
Ex-Raiders coach says team would have drafted Shedeur Sanders
A Raiders fan holds his head in distress as he watches his team's quarterback Geno Smith b ...
Graney: This could be the worst Raiders team ever
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2025 - 8:05 pm
 
Updated November 23, 2025 - 8:22 pm

The Raiders fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly after Sunday’s 24-10 loss to the Browns at Allegiant Stadium.

The dismissal of their play-caller comes on the heels of another lackluster performance when the Raiders struggled to score and protect quarterback Geno Smith.

It was a continuation of the Raiders’ season-long offensive issues under Kelly and his inability to get the most out of Smith, running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers.

“I spoke with Chip Kelly earlier this evening and informed him of his release as offensive coordinator of the Raiders,” coach Pete Carroll said. “I would like to thank Chip for his service and wish him all the best in the future.”

The Raiders (2-9) have given up 18 sacks in the past three games, including 10 against the Browns.

They have scored 33 points in those three games and are averaging 15.0 for the season.

The Raiders made Kelly the highest-paid assistant coach in the NFL in the offseason at $6 million per year.

Since 2023, the Raiders have had five different play-callers, including Kelly.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal. com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES