Raiders fire Paul Guenther after loss to Colts

The team announced it has fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther after his unit allowed more than 200 yards rushing for a second-consecutive week

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther takes a moment to consider things during warm ups at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Paul Guenther was fired as defensive coordinator of the Raiders shortly after the team’s crushing 44-27 home loss to the Colts on Sunday night.

Defensive line coach Rod Marinelli will serve as interim defensive coordinator for the remainder of the season. The 71-year-old has previously served as a head coach with the Lions and was the defensive coordinator for the Bears from 2010 to 2012 and Cowboys from 2014 until 2019.

The Raiders defense surrendered more than 200 yards on the ground for a second straight game on Sunday.

