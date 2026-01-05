Raiders fire Pete Carroll after 1 season as coach

The Raiders finished the season 3-14 under coach Pete Carroll after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the season finale Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders have fired coach Pete Carroll after one season on the job, the team announced Monday.

The Raiders finished the season 3-14 under Carroll after defeating the Chiefs 14-12 in the season finale Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Carroll, 74, was hired in January 2025, hoping his track record as a program builder and winner would lift the Raiders’ floor, much like he did in his coaching jobs at USC and the Seahawks.

But if anything, the Raiders regressed in his one season in Las Vegas.

Despite Carroll’s optimism that the Raiders would quickly turn things around after finishing 4-13 last season, the team never took hold.

Two things did in Carroll and the Raiders: His handpicked quarterback, Geno Smith, did not deliver on the confidence Carroll put in him to stabilize the quarterback position. Smith never provided the consistent level of play he produced during his three seasons as Seattle’s quarterback, two of them with Carroll as his coach.

Smith threw an NFL-high 17 interceptions and was sacked a league-high 55 times. The Raiders were simply not good enough to overcome such bad quarterback play.

As damaging was the regression of the offensive line, partly the fault of injuries to starting left tackle Kolton Miller and starting right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson. It’s not as if the line was good with those two starters on the field, but they were even worse without them while failing to consistently open holes for rookie running back Ashton Jeanty or protect Smith.

In addition to the on-field issues, Carroll and general manager John Spytek never seemed to be completely on the same page. Carroll preached a win-now mentality despite the obvious reality that the Raiders were not a good team and favored veteran players over getting younger players more time for development. The front office preferred a more developmental approach in which young players were brought along faster.

As the Raiders look to the future, expect them to line up their new coach with the young quarterback they potentially select in the draft.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.