Raiders fire special teams coordinator after Broncos loss

Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon walks through the team’s practice at the I ...
Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon walks through the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2025 - 1:18 pm
 
Updated November 7, 2025 - 1:27 pm

The Raiders fired special teams coordinator Tom McMahon on Friday, one day after his unit suffered multiple breakdowns in the team’s 10-7 loss to the Broncos.

AJ Cole had a punt blocked in the defeat and kicker Daniel Carlson missed a field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter that would have tied the game.

The Raiders have struggled all season on special teams. They gave up a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown in Week 3 against the Commanders, had a potential game-winning field goal get blocked in a Week 4 loss to the Bears and had a punt get blocked in a Week 5 defeat to the Colts.

McMahon, 56, had been with the Raiders since 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal. com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

