Raiders fire special teams coordinator after Broncos loss

The Raiders’ “Thursday Night Football” loss to the Broncos cost one of their coordinators his job Friday.

Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon walks through the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders fired special teams coordinator Tom McMahon on Friday, one day after his unit suffered multiple breakdowns in the team’s 10-7 loss to the Broncos.

AJ Cole had a punt blocked in the defeat and kicker Daniel Carlson missed a field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter that would have tied the game.

The Raiders have struggled all season on special teams. They gave up a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown in Week 3 against the Commanders, had a potential game-winning field goal get blocked in a Week 4 loss to the Bears and had a punt get blocked in a Week 5 defeat to the Colts.

McMahon, 56, had been with the Raiders since 2022.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

