Raiders News

Raiders’ first-round draft pick to make debut in preseason finale

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2023 - 2:44 pm
 
Updated August 26, 2023 - 2:48 pm
Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson speaks during his introductory news conference at the Interm ...
Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson speaks during his introductory news conference at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

ARLINGTON, Texas — Passs rusher Tyree Wilson, the seventh overall pick in April’s draft, will make his Raiders debut Saturday against the Cowboys.

Wilson, who grew up in Texas, missed all of the Raiders’ offseason program and most of training camp while coming off a foot injury he suffered in November at Texas Tech. The Raiders cleared him to practice 10 days ago, and after ramping him up over the last week from individual position drills to 11-on-11 work, he was deemed ready to play in Saturday’s preseason finale.

The Raiders are hopeful the 6-foot-6-inch, 270-pounder will develop into a rotational edge rusher during his rookie season with an eye on being the starting defensive end in the future.

“Our athletic training staff led by Chris Cortez has done a really good job of kind of laying out for us: Here’s how the process is going to go, here’s why it’s going to go this way and taking some baby steps or incremental steps here along the way to be patient and make sure when he got out in the field, he was ready to go,” Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler said this week.

“Three practices into playing in the NFL, and he’s practicing against a bunch of guys that have had a bunch of practices under their belt. And so, there’s going to be that learning curve. But he’s long, he’s explosive, he’s fast. Now, he just needs to learn how to play from a technique standpoint at the NFL level and understand he’s still learning the scheme and what the calls mean.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

