Raiders News

Raiders flatten Giants in 1st game under Antonio Pierce

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2023 - 4:24 pm
 
Updated November 5, 2023 - 4:40 pm
Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates a score against the New York Giants durin ...
Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates a score against the New York Giants during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders fan Simon Garcia wears his tiny hat in the tailgating area before the start of the Raid ...
Raiders fan Simon Garcia wears his tiny hat in the tailgating area before the start of the Raiders against the New York Giants NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) catches a diving deep throw over New York Giants co ...
Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) catches a diving deep throw over New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (25) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Grindfather in the tailgating area before the start of the Raiders against the New York Gia ...
The Grindfather in the tailgating area before the start of the Raiders against the New York Giants NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) eyes the Raiders end zone as he is taken to the groun ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) eyes the Raiders end zone as he is taken to the ground by New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (25) during the first half of a game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders fan dj thump performs in the tailgating area before the start of the Raiders against th ...
Raiders fan dj thump performs in the tailgating area before the start of the Raiders against the New York Giants NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes down New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVit ...
Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes down New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans enjoy cigars in the tailgating area before the start of the Raiders against the New York G ...
Fans enjoy cigars in the tailgating area before the start of the Raiders against the New York Giants NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the first half of a game against the N ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the first half of a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) makes it into the end zone for a touchdown during the firs ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) makes it into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates an interception with teammates against ...
Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates an interception with teammates against the New York Giants during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) and offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) celebrate Jacob&#x ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) and offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) celebrate Jacob’s touchdown during the first half of a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) scores past New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29 ...
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) scores past New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders fans and characters dance in the tailgating area before the start of the Raiders agains ...
Raiders fans and characters dance in the tailgating area before the start of the Raiders against the New York Giants NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) scores against the New York Giants during the first ...
Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) scores against the New York Giants during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is swarmed on a tackle by the Raiders defense ...
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is swarmed on a tackle by the Raiders defense during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tinkerhell strikes a pose in the tailgating area before the start of the Raiders against the Ne ...
Tinkerhell strikes a pose in the tailgating area before the start of the Raiders against the New York Giants NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) fights to get the ball into the end zone for a touchdown d ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) fights to get the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Antonio Pierce was treated to a decisive victory in his first game as interim coach, a 30-6 romp over the New York Giants on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Josh Jacobs rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns, and rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell passed for 209 yards in his first start since taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Raiders defense held the Giants scoreless until the second play of the fourth quarter, when Tommy DeVito hit Wan’Dale Robinson for a 9-yard touchdown. The defense finished with eight sacks and two interceptions.

The game was the Raiders’ first without Josh McDaniels, who was fired Tuesday after less than two years as coach and replaced by Pierce. General manager Dave Ziegler and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi also were fired.

The Raiders went 9-16 under McDaniels.

Pierce was coaching against the team for whom he played five seasons.

One of his first moves was to name O’Connell the team’s starting quarterback. He replaced Garoppolo, who had struggled with injuries and ineffectiveness in his first season with the Raiders.

Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones left the game early in the second quarter with a right knee injury and didn’t return. He was replaced by DeVito, who threw two interceptions.

The game was the first of two straight for the Raiders against New York teams. They will host the Jets on “Sunday Night Football.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

THE LATEST
Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes down New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVit ...
3 takeaways from Raiders victory over Giants
By / RJ

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ convincing victory over the New York Giants on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in their first game since Josh McDaniels was fired.

