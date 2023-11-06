Raiders flatten Giants in 1st game under Antonio Pierce

Antonio Pierce was treated to a decisive victory in his first game as interim coach, as the Raiders whipped the New York Giants on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Antonio Pierce was treated to a decisive victory in his first game as interim coach, a 30-6 romp over the New York Giants on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Josh Jacobs rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns, and rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell passed for 209 yards in his first start since taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Raiders defense held the Giants scoreless until the second play of the fourth quarter, when Tommy DeVito hit Wan’Dale Robinson for a 9-yard touchdown. The defense finished with eight sacks and two interceptions.

The game was the Raiders’ first without Josh McDaniels, who was fired Tuesday after less than two years as coach and replaced by Pierce. General manager Dave Ziegler and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi also were fired.

The Raiders went 9-16 under McDaniels.

Pierce was coaching against the team for whom he played five seasons.

One of his first moves was to name O’Connell the team’s starting quarterback. He replaced Garoppolo, who had struggled with injuries and ineffectiveness in his first season with the Raiders.

Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones left the game early in the second quarter with a right knee injury and didn’t return. He was replaced by DeVito, who threw two interceptions.

The game was the first of two straight for the Raiders against New York teams. They will host the Jets on “Sunday Night Football.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

