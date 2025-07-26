Raiders’ former cornerback signs with Dolphins

Jack Jones, who played parts of two seasons with the Raiders, is joining the Miami Dolphins

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) looks on after a play during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former Raiders cornerback Jack Jones is signing with the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports Saturday.

Jones played parts of two seasons with the Raiders between 2023 and 2024. The Raiders waived Jones this offseason.

Jones’ arrival in Las Vegas coincided with Antonio Pierce being named the Raiders’ interim head coach in November 2023. Pierce coached Jones at Long Beach Poly High School and Arizona State, and he convinced the club to claim Jones off waivers after he was cut by the New England Patriots.

In 24 games with the Raiders, Jones had 94 tackles and five interceptions.

In Miami, Jones will be reunited with former Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly, now a senior personnel executive with the Dolphins. Kelly was the Raiders’ interim general manager when the Raiders claimed Jones off waivers.

